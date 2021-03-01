Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival 2021

Bringing back the magic. On March 4-6 2021, the Jamaica jazz and blues festival will return to the local scene. The event will be held online and despite Covid-19 the virtual reach is expected to include fans from home and abroad.

The jazz and blues festival was first held in 1996 and has showcased over 400 international and local acts. The likes of Beres Hammond, Beenie man, Lady Saw, Tessanne Chin to Celine Dion, Diana Ross,Micheal Bolton,Lionel Ritchie,and Kenny Rogers have all appeared on stage. Of Note, 2021 festival line up will comprise special international acts.

The three day event 2021 line up includes. Jon Secada, Lila Lke, Richie Stephens, Freetown Collective, Jah 9, Sevana, Tessellated, Mortimer, Zia, Teddyson Jon Project, Moon, Earth and Fullness, Jamine Jkuhl, Eye of Brianstorm, Bunny Rose, Beky Glacier.

Major Partners for the event are the Jamaica Tourist Board, Flow, Appleton estate, Walkerswood Caribbean food, National Commercial bank, Donna’s Caribbean restaurant, and Mastercard.

There will be no mandatory charge for tickets for the event. However, collecting voluntary donations for charity will be accepted. The Festival will last 2 and a half hours on the first night Thursday,March 4. On Friday. March 5th the Live performance goes for 3 hours. And Finally 4 hours on Saturday, March 6th, 2021.

Photo by Antoine Julien on Unsplash