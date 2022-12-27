Jamaica Makes TripAdvisor List of Top Destinations for Sun-Seekers in 2022

There are many locations that cater to travelers seeking a perfect vacation in the sun. According to TripAdvisor, Jamaica is among the top 25 destinations identified by tourists as being as close to perfect as you can get.

In addition to its excellent beaches, which are perfect for swimming or just lying in the sun, Jamaica also features numerous natural and cultural attractions. The tropical forests offer spectacular hiking and bird watching. For history lovers, Jamaica features heritage sites in Trelawny, and music fans will find many venues in Kingston with musicians providing authentic Jamaican dancehall and reggae. Montego Bay offers great snorkeling and lots of shopping venues, and Ocho Rios features spas that eliminate any travel stress. Among the best attractions in Jamaica are a visit to a Rastafari village in the countryside to learn about local culture and a trip to Seven-Mile Beach, a stretch of golden sand once frequented by pirates and now enjoyed by beach-goers and sun-worshipers.

Some of the top attractions cited as favorites by travelers to Jamaica in 2022 according to TripAdvisor are Martha Brae River; Dunn’s River Falls and Park; Seven Mile Beach; Blue Hole; Bob Marley Museum; Treasure Beach; Nine Miles; Blue Waters Beach Club; Devon House; Club Mobay Departure Lounge; Runaway Bay; Doctor’s Cave Beach; Reach Falls; Frenchman’s Cove; Hampden Estate; Blue Mountains; Bloody Bay; Jamaica Swamp Safari Village; Konoko Falls & Park; Green Grotto Caves; Negril Cliffs; Ahhh…Ras Natango Gallery and Garden; Historic Falmouth Cruise Port; Blue Lagoon; Cranbrook Flower Forest; Emancipation Park; Burwood Beach; White River; and Benta River Falls.

Other Caribbean countries included as optimal for sun-seekers are the white sand beaches of the Dominican Republic and the sun-and-sea venues of Aruba.

The top 25 sun-seeker destinations in the world for 2022 listed by TripAdvisor also include Cancun, Mexico; Bali, Indonesia; Crete, Greece; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Majorca, Balearic Islands; Hurghada, Egypt; Tenerife, Canary Islands; Corsica, France; Rhodes, Dodecanese; Phuket, Thailand; Santorini, Cyclades; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt; Oahu, Hawaii; Goa, India; La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica; Sedona, Arizona; Praia Grande, Brazil; Orlando, Florida; Campos Do Jordao, Brazil; and Banos, Ecuador.