Jamaica on Track to Have a Record Winter Tourist Season

Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that Jamaica is set to have a record winter tourist season. Speaking today at the annual breakfast appreciation for staff at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, for the start of the season, Minister Bartlett highlighted that the destination will, “Welcome over 1.4 million visitors and earn approximately $1.5 billion in foreign exchange.”

The winter tourist season usually begins December 15 and lasts until mid-April. In terms of flights for the period, Jamaica is also projecting 1.3 million seats of which over 900 thousand will be from the United States.

“These figures show that we are well ahead of our previous recovery projections and that Jamaica remains a safe and seamless destination that is in high demand. Our airlift is strong as we increase routes and connectivity, and cruise is back. I am truly grateful for the hard work and dedication of our tourism workers and stakeholders who have made this possible,” said Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica is set to welcome 1,474, 219 visitors which represents a 67.5% increase in comparison to the same period in 2022. Earnings are projected to reach approximately $1.5 billion, which will be a 36.3% increase.

“This is even more special because we worked together to put tourism, the lifeblood of our economy, back on track after going through the most unprecedented global pandemic,” added Minister Bartlett.

“Jamaica’s brand position remains very strong, and we continue to see visitors come in droves to have authentic experiences from our food to our music and nightlife. We will continue the strategic positioning of the destination to ensure even more increases in arrivals and earnings, said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board.

For more information about Jamaica, go to www.visitjamaica.com.

