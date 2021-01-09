Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee Ice Cream Recipe

Jamaica’s Blue Mountain Coffee is famous throughout the world for its quality and flavor. So what could be better than incorporating Blue Mountain into luscious homemade ice cream? The following recipe shows how easy this can be. Enjoy!

Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee Ice Cream Ingredients (Makes 1 quart)

1 ½ Cup whole milk

3/4 Cup

1 ½ Cup whole Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee beans (can use decaffeinated beans if you want to avoid caffeine)

A pinch of salt

1 ½ Cup heavy cream

5 large egg yolks

¼ Teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ Teaspoon finely ground coffee grinds, pressed through a fine-mesh sieve

Directions

Heat milk, sugar, whole coffee beans, salt, and 1/2 cup of the heavy cream in a medium saucepan until it is warm (steaming but not boiling). Remove from the heat, cover, and let steep at room temperature for 1 hour. Pour the remaining 1 cup of heavy cream into a medium-size metal bowl that has been set on ice over a larger bowl. Place a mesh strainer on top of the bowls and set aside. Reheat the milk and coffee mixture on medium heat, repeating procedure of Step 1. In a separate bowl, whisk egg yolks together, then slowly pour the heated milk and coffee mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Scrape the warmed mixture back into the saucepan. Stir the mixture constantly over medium heat until the mixture thickens and thoroughly coats the spatula. Takes about 10 minutes. Pour the resulting custard mixture through the strainer that you have placed over the bowls and stir it into the cream. Press on the coffee beans in the strainer to extract as much flavor as possible. Discard beans once this has been done. Mix in vanilla and finely ground coffee. Stir until cool. Chill the mixture thoroughly in the refrigerator. Process and freeze in your ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Helpful hint: When cooking the custard ingredients (Steps 4 through 6) using a heatproof, flat-bottomed spatula makes the process easier.

Photo Source: Deposit Photos