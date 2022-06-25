Jamaican Named New Chairman of Turks and Caicos Tourist Board

Caesar Campbell, who is of Jamaican descent, has been named the new Chair of the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board. Campbell, a resident of Turks and Caicos for 25 years, attended Stony Brook University and New York University and earned an MSc degree in economics and public finance. He has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, serving in senior executive roles in the public and private sectors in the Caribbean and North America. He has worked on assignments from the Jamaica Tourist Board; SuperClubs, an all-inclusive resort chain; and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Campbell also founded CHC Travel Marketing U.S.A.

According to Josephine Connolly, Minister of Tourism in Turks and Caicos, Campbell is highly respected in his field and has unique qualifications for the role of Tourist Board chair, having worked in all sectors of the nation’s tourism industry in positions of leadership, including as director of tourism of the Turks and Caicos Tourist Board, executive director of the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA), and President of the Airport Operators Committee. Campbell is also the owner of Olympia DMC, which is responsible for managing hotels and hospitality-related firms, and operates the Hotel La Vista Azul and The Tides, a new accommodation in Grace Bay.

Connolly also noted that Campbell has received numerous awards, which include being named Small Hotel Executive of the Year by the TCHTA. He has also been presented twice with the Turks and Caicos Leading Management Destination award and received the award as the Leading Destination Company in the Caribbean at the World Travel Awards.

Campbell said he was grateful for the confidence shown by the Turks and Caicos government in appointing him the Tourist Board chair. He acknowledged that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector over the past two years present a challenge and that the Tourist Board must use innovation and collaboration to make sure the business grows. He is excited about engaging with stakeholders to make the country a more sustainable and resilient destination for tourists.