Jamaican Olympic Sprinter Asafa Powell Retires at Age 40

Jamaican sprinter and Olympic athlete Asafa Powell announced his retirement at his 40th birthday party on November 23, 2022. Powell held the men’s 100-meter world record prior to Usain Bolt and competed in his last race in May of 2021, according to World Athletics. Powell did not participate in the Olympic Trials in Jamaica in 2021, but competed at the Olympic Games in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning a gold medal in the men’s 4×100-meter relay at the Rio de Janeiro Games. He achieved his best individual performance in the 100 meters at the Olympics with a fifth-place finish in 2004 and 2008. He also holds a record 97 career 100-meter performances of under 10 seconds, with his last sub-10-second finish attained on September 1, 2016.

In 2004, Powell had the fastest time in a semi-final at the Athens Games but placed fifth in the final as Justin Gatlin took the gold medal. Powell ran a world record time of 9.77 seconds on June 14, 2005, and held the record until it was broken by fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt on May 31, 2008. Powell is the fastest male runner in history who does not have an Olympic or world title in the 100 meters.

Powell was the last to finish in the 100-meter final in 2012, and in 2016, made Jamaica’s Olympic team just for the relay. He is the fourth-fastest man in history with a 100-meter time of 9.72 seconds.

Asafa Powell was born in 1982 in Spanish Town, Jamaica. During his athletic career, he specialized in the 100-meter event and set the world record twice with times of 9.77 seconds and 9.74 seconds between June 2005 and May 2008. He consistently broke the 10-second barrier in competition and ranks fourth among all men’s 100-meter athletes. He is the current world record-holder for the 100-yard dash, clocking 9.09 seconds for the distance in 2010. He won a bronze medal at the Osaka World Championships in 2007 in the 100 meters and a silver medal in the 4×100 meter relay. He won a bronze medal again in the 100 meters at the 2009 World Championships and a gold medal in the relay. He was victorious five times at the IAAF World Athletics Final and was the former world record-holder in the 100-meter event.

