JCDC to Honour Dennis Brown’s 63rd Birthday with Cultural Gathering at National Heroes Park

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the birth of the Dennis Emmanuel Brown, CD on Saturday, February 1, with a cultural gathering at his resting place at the National Heroes Park in Kingston, beginning at 4:00 pm.

Several national and cultural leaders are expected to be in attendance at the celebratory event. Among those laying floral tributes are the Honourable Olivia Grange, CD, MP, Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, members of the Twelve Tribes of Israel, members of the Dennis Brown Foundation and beloved family members of the Crown Prince of Reggae.

The civic ceremony will also feature a musical performance by the Inna De Yard Band.

Dennis Emmanuel Brown, an internationally-renown Jamaican Reggae artiste was born on February 1, 1957 and died on July 1, 1999. His prolific career began in the late 1960s when he was just eleven years old. Over his short lifetime he recorded more than 75 albums and was one of the major stars of Lovers’ Rock, a subgenre of Reggae. Bob Marley cited Brown as his favourite singer, dubbing him “The Crown Prince of Reggae”.

