Khadija Shaw Joins Man City’s Elite Women’s Football Super League After Record Season

Jamaican-born football player Khadija Shaw has cemented her place in history as the highest-scoring player ever in a single season. This accomplishment not only speaks volumes about Shaw’s capabilities but has confirmed her spot in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) Team of the Year.

Super League Women’s Football Players

Shaw was named alongside her Manchester City women’s football club members Alex Greenwood and Yui Hasegawa, Manchester United’s Mary Earps and Maya Le Tissier, Chelsea’s Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr, Rafaelle Souza (Orlando Pride), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Rachel Daly( Aston Villa), and Ona Batlle (FC Barcelona Femení).

A Milestone for Manchester City Women’s Team

Shaw’s journey from her hometown of Spanish Town, Jamaica, to becoming the top scorer for Manchester City Women’s Team has been noteworthy. Her rise commenced when she made her senior national team debut for Jamaica at the age of fourteen. This early exposure laid the foundation for her football career.

A Journey of Dedication and Accomplishment

Khadija Shaw’s path to success included stints at Eastern Florida State College and the University of Tennessee, where she gained recognition, including Offensive Player of the Year honours. In 2019, she made the leap to professional football, signing with Bordeaux Women’s Football Team in France’s Division 1 Feminine.

A Remarkable Start at Manchester City

Upon joining Manchester City in 2021, Shaw’s impact was immediate. She achieved a hat-trick in an FA Cup match and ended the season as one of the top scorers in the FA Women’s League Cup. However, her most significant achievement came with her 31 goals across all competitions this season, securing her place as Manchester City Women’s all-time highest scorer in a single season.

Recognition and Commitment

Shaw was recently included in the PFA WSL Team of the Year—an honour that underscores her significant contributions to the league. Looking ahead, she has reaffirmed her commitment to Manchester City by extending her contract until 2026, expressing her belief in the team’s potential.

Photo – Khadija “Bunny” Shaw