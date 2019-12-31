Koffee on Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of the Year Playlist

Koffee makes an appearance on the favorite “Songs of the Year” playlist of former US president Barack Obama. “Toast” by Koffee are among the songs that made the 35 track playlist. Earlier this year Koffee and Toots & the Maytals were on Barack & Michelle Obama’s Summer 2019 Playlist. Songs on the 44th USA president’s playlist typically get a boost from radio stations and consumers soon after it’s released.

Koffee is one of the Grammy nominees for the Best Reggae Album award for 2020. The single “Toast” was released in 2018. It won single of the year at the Jamaica Music Industry Association awards. The song was featured in the 2019 American horror film “Us”, which was written and directed by Jordan Peele.

The playlist of 35 songs is a mix of genres, including indie, country, rap, reggae, pop, and rock & roll. Among the artists on the list are Beyoncé, Big Thief, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Solange, the National, Lizzo, DaBaby and more. This past summer Barack & Michelle Obama signed a deal with Spotify to “develop, produce, and lend their voices to select podcasts, connecting them to listeners around the world on wide-ranging topics.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”, said the former US president in a tweet announcing his favorite songs of 2019.

The songs of the year playlist by former US president Barak Obama can be found on his Twitter account.

Photo source: Youtube