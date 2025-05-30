Miss World 2025: Can Jamaica Secure Its Fifth Crown?

Jamaica may be a small island, but on the global stage of beauty and grace, it stands tall. With four Miss World titles to its name, Jamaica ranks third overall in the history of the competition—behind Venezuela and India, tied for first with six wins each, and the United Kingdom in second place with five. But when it comes to wins per capita, Jamaica reigns supreme, earning the distinction of being the most successful Miss World country relative to population size.

A Legacy That Began in 1959

Sheila Mechtilde Chong via Rodríguez Matute Blog

Jamaica’s journey at Miss World began in 1959, just eight years after the competition’s inception, when Sheila Mechtilde Chong made history as the island’s first representative. Competing at the ninth Miss World pageant, held in London and broadcast for the first time by the BBC, Chong impressed the judges by placing in the top 10 out of 37 contestants. It was an auspicious start that set the tone for Jamaica’s future success on the global stage.

Carole Joan Crawford – 1963

20yr Old Carole Joan Crawford crowned Miss World 1963 via missworld.com

That breakthrough came just four years later in 1963, when a 20 year old Carole Joan Crawford captured the crown and won hearts worldwide. At 5’3″, Crawford defied expectations and became a symbol of elegance, intelligence and national pride.

Cindy Breakspeare – 1976

Cindy Breakspeare crowned Miss World 1976 via Ron Fan Fair

In 1976, 21-year-old Cindy Breakspeare claimed Jamaica’s second Miss World title, captivating audiences with her poise and charm. Her win reinforced the island’s growing reputation for producing queens who combined beauty with depth and grace.

Lisa Hanna – 1993

Lisa Hanna crowned Miss World 1993

A third title followed in 1993, when Lisa Hanna, then only 18, emerged victorious. Known for her composure and eloquence, Hanna would later transition into politics, becoming a Member of Parliament and Minister of Youth and Culture, and continuing her commitment to national development.

Toni-Ann Singh – 2019

Toni-Ann Singh crowned Miss World 2019 via Team Jamaica on X

Most recently, in 2019, 23-year-old Toni-Ann Singh brought home Jamaica’s fourth Miss World crown. A talented singer and advocate for women’s empowerment and public health, Singh used her platform to inspire change and promote education for young women across the globe.

With four wins to date, Jamaica ranks third in the all-time Miss World standings, behind Venezuela and India, tied for first with six titles each, and the United Kingdom with five. But when measured by population, Jamaica is the most successful Miss World nation per capita, proving that when it comes to charm, talent and impact, size has nothing to do with success.

Eyes on Hyderabad: Tahje Laurica Bennett Represents Jamaica

Miss Jamaica Tahje Laurica Bennett, Miss World 2025 contestant via missworld.com

As the 72nd edition of the Miss World competition approaches, Jamaica is ready to write the next chapter in its illustrious pageant history. Tahje Laurica Bennett, a 24-year-old medical doctor and mental health advocate, will represent the island at Miss World 2025. The event will take place on 31 May 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, where Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will crown her successor.

Tahje enters the competition with a strong sense of purpose and a powerful platform focused on mental health awareness. Her campaign, “The Bennett Effect,” aims to destigmatise mental health issues, especially among youth. Her grace, intellect and compassion make her a strong contender and a reflection of the excellence that defines Jamaica’s presence at Miss World.

A Proud Legacy, A Hopeful Future

Jamaica’s success at Miss World is no accident. It is the product of talented, passionate women who embrace the responsibility of using their platforms for good. From Sheila Mechtilde Chong to Toni-Ann Singh, each has contributed to a proud legacy that has captured the world’s admiration.

As Tahje Bennett prepares to take the stage, the entire nation stands behind her. With her passion and poise, she carries the hopes of Jamaicans everywhere—and perhaps, the potential for a fifth crown.

We wish Tahje all the best as she takes on the world.