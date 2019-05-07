Photo highlights from Kayafest 2019

Thousands of reggae enthusiasts poured into Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on (April 20, 2019) to participate in the 2019 staging of Kayafest. The event which also celebrates the earth strong of Stephen ‘Ragga Ragga’ Marley had as is usual, a stellar lineup of artistes.

The concert got under way in the blazing sun with reggae’s newest sensation, Koffee as the opening act. Her witty lyrics she warmed up the early patrons who we were in the venue. The Reggae Ambassadors were up next and delivered a solid and tight set including crowd favourite Now That We Found Love. Other artistes who graced the stage were chart topping soca artiste, Kes the Band, Protoje and his Indignation Crew. With hits from his recently released album and his electrifing backup singers they had the crowd rocking to their every beat. Atlanta based, Nigerian artiste Davido was also well received by the attentive audience. Other artistes to grace the stage were Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching and Busta Rhymes. DJ Khaled made a surprise appearance and was an instant hit with the audience.

Members of the Marley family graced the stage at approximately 9:15 pm starting with Bob Marley’s grandchildren, Mystic Marley, Yohan Marley and Skip Marley. They were followed by Ziggy, Jr. Gong, Stephen, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley who all performed together, harmoniously alternating their performances. Special guest Farruko made his appearance during Ky-Mani Marley’s set. During the intermissions music was provide by Yardcore and they kept the crowd rocking. The show was brought to a closure by Pitbull. Patrons who stayed until the end left the venue on a musical high.