Preeminent Interactive Exhibition Bob Marley “One Love Experience” Captivates Los Angeles with Star-Studded VIP Launch, Now Open to the Public

Last night, a very special Grand Opening premiere event introduced the official Bob Marley One Love Experience in Los Angeles at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland). It will be open to the public January 29th through April 23rd. Produced by the Marley Family & Terrapin Station Entertainment, tickets are available exclusively via Fever.

The star-studded evening hosted VIP guests as the first fans to enjoy the One Love Experience on the West Coast. In attendance were a variety of notable industry favorites and influencers including Victoria Justice, Harvey Mason Jr., Derek Fisher, Roger Steffens, Hana Giraldo, Sarah and Leah Talabi, and more. Bob Marley‘s grandson and two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated reggae phenomenon Skip Marley delivered an energetic set performing a rendition of his grandfather’s “Jamming” and an emotional cover of the late Jo Mersa Marley’s “Hurting Inside” while reggae hip-hop maverick and Universal Canada/Tuff Gong Collective recording artist King Cruff also captivated the audience with a showstopping performance of his own. Meanwhile, granddaughter Shacia Päyne held down the vibe by soundtracking the proceedings with an entrancing DJ set. Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley was presented with a special plaque to commemorate the third opening of this special exhibit.

The evening reflected the soul and spirit of Bob Marley and welcomed guests into his embrace. Interspersed throughout the exhibit was artwork from The Postman, Idiotbox, and Mr. Brainwash with the latter signing an exclusive piece of original art at the event.

Prior to the grand opening, the Bob Marley One Love Experience incited anticipation among tastemakers. It received preview plugs from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Ebony, Black Enterprise, Music Connection, and more.

The fifteen thousand square foot One Love Experience opens up the world of Bob Marley like never before. This multi-room exhibit notably features the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, including previously unseen photographs, rare memorabilia, and various other surprises such as the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating “Legend.” The two-thousand square foot immersive One Love Forest takes you on a trip to Jamaica in the multi-sensory environment, which also features a cannabis garden and giant joint! Upon entering the Soul Shakedown studio, fans are greeted with headphones to groove out to the curated playlist in the silent disco. Exclusive art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, Idiotbox, and dozens more highlight Bob’s influence on street art. Catch the backstage vibe at a Marley concert and fans will culminate their journey in the Next Gen Zone which celebrates the Marley family, legacy, philanthropy, and influence.

VIP packages include exclusive vinyl pressed in Jamaica and embossed with the OLE logo, a poster, a laminate, and flexible check-in time. In addition, on Saturday and Sundays, the exhibit will offer guided tours. There will be additional special events at the exhibit surrounding Bob Marley’s birthday on February 6th.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience launched in London last February at the famed Saatchi Gallery. Following an acclaimed and highly successful ten-week UK stint, it spent sixteen total weeks at Lighthouse Immersive Artspace in Toronto, Ontario. Due to overwhelming demand, it ran for another eight weeks beyond its scheduled closing. Thus far, the exhibit has received widespread critical praise. The London Times (4 stars) summed it up as “one for music lovers all of types, not just diehard fans,” and Evening Standard (5 stars)promised, “you’d need a heart of stone not to feel the love.”