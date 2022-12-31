Immersive “Bob Marley One Love Experience” to Premiere in US in Early 2023

The immersive 15,000-square foot “Bob Marley One Love Experience” that celebrates reggae legend Bob Marley will open in the United States for the first time on January 27, 2023, at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for a 12-week engagement. The exhibition has previously run in Toronto and London and explores Marley’s life through a number of immersive experiences that include a game room and silent disco. It also features previously unseen family photos, concert videos, and Marley memorabilia that includes guitars, a soccer jersey, and sneakers. The exhibit is designed to showcase Bob Marley’s life, influences, passions, and the lasting legacy of one of the most loved, influential, and unifying musical artists in history.

Branded Marley items including a pinball machine, jukebox, and football tables will also be on display, along with an area that features the legacy and philanthropy of the Marley family. Visitors will be able to enter the “One Love Forest,” a multi-sensory environment that measures 2,000 square feet and includes a rainforest/cannabis garden. There is also the “Soul Shakedown” studio in which Marley fans can listen to a curated playlist of songs via headphones. The family-friendly exhibit provides numerous photo opportunities for guests as well.

Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob and Rita Marley and the CEO of the Bob Marley Group, which produced the immersive exhibition with Terrapin Station Entertainment, said that it will be “an amazing experience” to bring the exhibit to the US for the first time. She noted that it will be staged near Bob Marley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Reggae pioneer Bob Marley was born in Jamaica in 1945 and grew up in the Trench Town area of Kingston. He rose to international stardom in the 1970s with several hit songs, including “No Woman, No Cry,” ″Get Up, Stand Up,” and “I Shot the Sheriff.” In addition to popularizing reggae throughout the world, Bob Marley was a strong advocate of social justice and a supporter of African unity. He died of cancer at the age of 36 in 1981.

