The Top 12 Jamaican Recipes the Canadians Were Cooking in 2022

We has collected more than 400 authentically Jamaican recipes. Here are the 13 recipes most requested by Jamaican food lovers in Canada in 2022.

1. Jamaican Stew Peas

In Jamaica, stew peas refer to red “peas,” or kidney beans. This dish combines the peas with stew beef, pig’s tail, and coconut milk. Added flavorings include hot pepper and spices preferred by the cook and result in a hearty dish exceedingly popular in Jamaica.

2. Cornmeal Porridge



Cornmeal Porridge is a favorite dish for breakfast in Jamaica. An easy to make, creamy porridge that is often the first solid food given to babies. Many Jamaicans remember enjoying the porridge when they were children, and it has a distinct element of nostalgia associated with it. To make the porridge more substantial, hard bread is often broken up and added to the hot porridge.

3. Jamaican Curry Chicken



A rich and spicy dish that is a favorite with locals. The dish traces its origins back to the East Indian people who were brought to the island by the British during colonial times. Over the centuries, it has evolved into the perfect combination of East Indian and Jamaican flavors. Some have called it the ultimate Caribbean comfort food.

4. Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite dish around the world, and it is a particular favorite in the Caribbean. Jamaican cooks put their own special spin on the recipe for this well-loved comfort food. [Recipe]

5. Bully Beef



Bully beef is canned corned beef, and in Jamaica, it is favored for a quick and simple meal. Onions, tomatoes, and scotch bonnet peppers are added to the canned meat. Because it can be prepared so quickly and is a hearty and satisfying meal, Bully Beef is the go-to meal for many Jamaicans during hurricane season.

6. Jamaican Plain Roti



Roti, a kind of bread that is popular in the Caribbean and in South Asia. It is similar to a Mexican and is made with wheat flour without any leavening ingredient. In Jamaica, roti is made with a filling of curry chicken or goat.

7. Jamaican Boiled Flour Dumpling



No meal in Jamaica is complete without the addition of Boiled Flour Dumplings. The dumplings add heartiness to any meal and are relied on to round out a menu of authentic Jamaican foods.

8. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding



Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding is a favorite Sunday desert of Jamaicans and is also known as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle.’ This traditional dessert features the simplest of ingredients, but it takes skill to produce the authentic home-cooked flavor and texture that makes it so popular among islanders. Traditionally cooked over a wood fire, the pudding is made with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, brown sugar, vanilla, almond essence, rum, cornmeal, flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg. Unsweetened shredded coconut and raisins are optional additions.

10. Jerk Pork Recipe

Pork shoulder marinated in Jerk Sauce and cooked to perfection. Jerk Pork is best when grilled over branches of pimento (allspice) wood, but tasty even when cooked over charcoal.

10. Jamaican Jerk Seasoning Marinade Recipe

Next to reggae music, “Jerk” style cooking is Jamaica’s most famous export to the world. Jamaica’s gift to the world, the versatile Jerk Seasoning (Sauce) is the perfect flavor-enhancer for chicken, pork, ribs, or fish.

12. Jamaican Rum Cream

A perfect blend of Jamaican rum, cream, and island fruits and spices. This recipe approximates the popular Sangsters Jamaican brand. It is made with sweetened condensed milk, a good Jamaican rum, cream or half-and-half, chocolate syrup, coconut extract, and fresh-brewed coffee.

