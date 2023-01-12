The Top 13 Recipes People in Jamaica Searched For in 2022

What recipes are the most requested in Jamaica in 2021? The following 13 recipes are part of the collection gathered by Jamaicans.com over its 26 years in operations. Below are the 13 Jamaican recipes most requested in Jamaica in 2021.

1. Jamaican Stew Peas

In Jamaica, stew peas refer to red “peas,” or kidney beans. This dish combines the peas with stew beef, pig’s tail, and coconut milk. Added flavorings include hot pepper and spices preferred by the cook and result in a hearty dish exceedingly popular in Jamaica.

2. Jamaican Chinese Spicy Malah Chicken Recipe

There is nothing like Jamaican Chinese food. Here is Spicy Jamaican Malah Chicken Recipe.

3. Cornmeal Porridge



Cornmeal Porridge is a favorite dish for breakfast in Jamaica. An easy to make, creamy porridge that is often the first solid food given to babies. Many Jamaicans remember enjoying the porridge when they were children, and it has a distinct element of nostalgia associated with it. To make the porridge more substantial, hard bread is often broken up and added to the hot porridge.

4. Curry Shrimp Recipe

A recipe that is easy to make and assured to be a favorite with diners. It can be made in under half an hour and offers the true flavor of the island.

6. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding



Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding is a favorite Sunday desert of Jamaicans and is also known as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle.’ This traditional dessert features the simplest of ingredients, but it takes skill to produce the authentic home-cooked flavor and texture that makes it so popular among islanders. Traditionally cooked over a wood fire, the pudding is made with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, brown sugar, vanilla, almond essence, rum, cornmeal, flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg. Unsweetened shredded coconut and raisins are optional additions.

7. Jamaican Fried Chicken



Jamaican fried chicken features a unique combination of seasonings that sets it apart from other fried chicken recipes. The authentic dish features a coating flavored with garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, thyme, and paprika. A definite crowd-pleaser.

8. Ackee and Saltfish Recipe

Ackee and Saltfish is Jamaica’s national dish. It can be eaten any time or any day of the week. However, it is traditionally served as a breakfast meal on Saturday and/or Sunday, or on special occasions.

9. Jamaican Salt Mackerel Recipe – Pickled Mackerel

A favorite in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean, some call it “pick up mackerel” because the fish is torn into small pieces after bones have been removed – perfect for “picking up” with your fingers.

10. Jamaican Pepperpot Soup Recipe

Jamaican Pepperpot soup is a great way to eat vegetables.

11. Gungo Peas Soup

Gungo Peas Soup is a Jamaican favorite. It is a rich Jamaican soup that features beef, pig tails, gungo peas, yellow yam and more. Often served as a “Saturday soup”.

12. Jamaican Plain Roti



Roti, a kind of bread that is popular in the Caribbean and in South Asia. It is similar to a Mexican and is made with wheat flour without any leavening ingredient. In Jamaica, roti is made with a filling of curry chicken or goat.

13. Banana Porridge Recipe

Jamaican Banana Porridge is a favorite of Jamaicans especially those from the rural areas on the island.

Photo – Deposit Photos