These 20 Reggae Jams Should be on Your Summer Playlist - Jamaicans.com

Summer is here and it’s going to be a little different. There may be no backyard barbeques, no summer parties, no concerts, and no food festivals but that does not mean you can’t have a reggae playlist that snaps. As you lay on the beach social distancing from other people or jump in your car on a long road trip or relaxing by the pool this playlist is sure to put you in a relaxed summer mood. The playlist is a mix of Jamaican veteran and new reggae artists including Richie Stephens, Marcia Griffiths, Tarrus Riley, Shenseea, Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Jaz Elise, Lila Ike, Koffee, Chronixx, Naomi Cowan, Shaggy and more. Here are 20 Reggae Jams Should be on Your Summer Playlist.

1. "Summer Time" by Vybz Kartel 2. "One by One" by Laza Morgan Feat Mavado 3. "Gimmi Likkle One Drop" by Tarrus Riley 4. "Plutocrat" by I-Octane 5. "Big Big" by Christopher Martin 6. "Rock & Groove" by Jaz Elise 7. "Sweet Inspirationa" by Lila Ike 8. "Peace Of Mind" by Naomi Cowan 9. Haul and Pull by Sevana 10. "I Don't Care" (Remix) by Ed Sheeran feat Chronixx and Koffee 11. "Living it Up" by Damian "Jr Gong" Marley 12. "Loco" by Agent Sasco 13. "Love and Reggae" (Clean Version) by Collie Buddz 14. "When She Love Me" by Shaggy and Rayvon 15. "Rock In The Dance" by Konshens 16. "Stay So" by Busy Signal 17. "Loodie" (Clean Version) by Shenseea and Vybz Kartel 18. "Bless Me" by Tenor Blue 19. "Rum and Reggae" by Richie Stephens and Marcia Griffiths 20. "So Easy" by Estelle Feat Luke James