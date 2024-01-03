Top 10 Most-Read Recipes & Articles On Jamaicans.com In 2023

In 2023, a mix of popular topics resonated with readers on Jamaicans.com. Readers showed profound interest in grasping the Jamaican Patois phrases and sentences. There was also excitement surrounding a business move, as a firm led by a Jamaican-born investor acquired the Trump Hotel in Washington DC. Relationships were in focus with insights into dating a Jamaican man and romantic quotes from Bob Marley. As for the Jamaican food scene, Jamaican Fried Chicken Recipe drew attention. Language and social nuances were further explored through articles on Jamaican greetings and terms for flirting. Additionally, readers showed profound interest in highlighting the accomplishments of Jamaicans. With that said, here are the top 10 most-read recipes and articles on Jamaicans.com in 2023.

20 Essential Jamaican Patois Phrases Translated to English

Whether you’re trying to communicate with Jamaican friends or planning a trip to Jamaica, the article provides a fun and practical guide to learning common Patois phrases. Debate continues about whether Jamaican Patois is a language or a dialect, but based on the popularity of this article, many people believe it is a language, and they’re eager to learn it.

80 Common Jamaican Patois Sentences That Will Help You Learn The Language

This article is a helpful guide for those planning to visit Jamaica or wanting to communicate with Jamaican friends, offering 80 practical Jamaican Patois sentences translated into English, covering a wide range of scenarios.

Firm Headed by Jamaican-Born Investor Buys Trump Hotel in Washington DC

This article explores the approval granted to Raoul Thomas, CEO of CGI Merchant Group and a Jamaica-born entrepreneur, to acquire the Washington DC luxury hotel formerly owned by Donald Trump. The $375 million deal, backed by investors including former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, marks a significant turn of events for the hotel, which had faced financial challenges during Trump’s ownership.

6 Things to Know About Dating a Jamaican Man

This article highlighting some important things to know about dating a Jamaican man including the strong connection that most have with their moms and family values.

Jamaican Fried Chicken Recipe

This article provides an easy recipe for anyone to try Jamaican Fried Chicken. The chicken gets its unique flavor from Jamaican seasonings, and the cooking process involves marinating, coating, and frying.

10 Jamaican Greetings That You Should Know Before You Go

This article offers helpful insights for visitors to Jamaica, emphasizing the importance of knowing how to greet Jamaicans in their dialect for smoother interactions.

18 Jamaican Patois Phrases Translated to English

Here’s a popular article that provides a handy guide for learning to speak Jamaican Patois. It is a great resource for anyone looking to communicate with Jamaicans by learning some essential Patois phrases.

Celebrating 25 Years: Jody-Anne Maxwell’s Historic Triumph at Scripps National Spelling Bee

The article celebrates the 25th anniversary of Jody-Anne Maxwell’s historic victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1998, where, at the age of 12, she became the first Jamaican, first Black, and first non-American person to win this prestigious international competition.

7 Romantic Bob Marley Quotes

This article provides a list of the seven romantic quotes from the iconic Jamaican king of Reggae, Bob Marley. Marley’s wisdom on life, love, and romance is reflected in these quotes, touching on themes of commitment, imperfection, laughter, and the value of love in its various forms.

8 Jamaican Patois Terms for Flirting

This article provides readers with a glimpse into the phrases or sentences commonly used by Jamaican men for flirting. It highlights the playful nature of Jamaican men, known for their skill in using sweet words and engaging in harmless flirting.