Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 16th, 2019

JAMAICA EXTENDS “STATE OF EMERGENCY” WARNINGS FOR POPULAR TOURIST DESTINATIONS

Canadians who plan to visit Jamaica in 2019 could rethink their travel plans as the Jamaican government has extended its “state of emergency” warnings until October 28, 2019. The extension was provided due to an increase in violent crime in St. James parish, which includes Montego Bay, Hanover parish, and Westmoreland parish, which includes Negril, A state of emergency was also applied to St. Andrew parish, which includes Kingston, until October 5, 2019. During the extension period, security forces will have greater rights to conduct searches and seizures and to detain persons of interest.

CHANGES TO U.S. IMMIGRATION RULES WILL IMPACT JAMAICANS

Beginning in October of 2019, new immigration rules will go into effect for the United States. According to the policy of the current administration in Washington, immigrants who receive public assistance from the government, or who are “more likely” to receive such assistance, will be denied residency visas and green cards. The new immigration policies could affect some 400,000 people and more every year. There are currently about 6,000 Jamaicans waiting on the outcome of petitions made on their behalf. In 2018, over 13,000 Jamaicans received immigrant visas or green cards in the US. The new rules could result in Jamaica having to deal with a growing number of Jamaicans in the US who may not be able to take care of themselves and who may return to the home island due to illness.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

GUYANA CITIZENS CONCERNED ABOUT HAITIAN INFLUX

Over 6,600 Haitians arrived in Guyana between January and July of 2019, while only 13 Haitians left the country legal. The number of Haitians has caused concern among authorities in Guyana who face complaints from their constituents who believe that the black government of Guyana is encouraging Haitian citizenship in order to gain their votes to remain in power. Many of the Haitians come across the unmanned border between Guyana, Brazil, and Suriname, which is why there is no record of any of them leaving the country.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN-BORN LAW PROFESSOR NOMINATED AS FEDERAL JUDGE IN U.S.

Richard E Myers, a Jamaican-born law professor, has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the federal bench in the United States. Myers has also worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and journalist in the US. Nominated for the longest federal vacancy in the US, Myers would fill a position as judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina. Myers was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and immigrated to the US when he was a child. In the nomination process Myers was cited from his advisory work at the University of North Carolina Federal Society chapter by Senator Thom Tills.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

JAMAICA TO RECEIVE LARGEST CRUISE SHIP IN 2020

The largest cruise ship currently sailing, the Symphony of the Seas, is scheduled to call in Jamaica in 2020. This vessel is one of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships. It can carry 6,680 passengers and weighs 226,081 tons. Its inaugural visit to Jamaica is slated for May 19, 2020. According to Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the arrival of the ship is timely and represents the continuation of a long a beneficial relationship between Jamaica and Royal Caribbean, sliding its status as a viable cruise partner and destination of choice for the cruise line

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

ACTRESS KERRY WASHINGON “SO PROUD” OF HER JAMAICAN HERITAGE

Actress Kerry Washington, who has been nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe awards, says she is proud to be Jamaican and that she bows “down to my lineage, to my heritage, to my history, and to my belonging.” Washington was honored with an Artistic Achievement Award at the 57th Jamaican Independence Black Tie Gala held in Rye, New York. Her mother, Dr. Valerie Washington, read a letter from the actress in which she said she was sorry she could not attend the event and accept the award in person. She did use the letter to emphasize her pride in her Jamaican roots and to the “celebrate all the goodness birthed by the island itself.” Washington also received a Congressional Proclamation from United States House of Representatives member, Yvette D Clarke, at the gala. Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett, a special guest at the gala, invited her to visit Jamaica for a family vacation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICAN INTERNATIONAL DONAHUGH SIMPSON RECEIVES COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP

Jamaica’s Donahugh Simpson, 18, is the first national lacrosse player to receive a scholarhip to play the sport in college. A student at St. George’s College, Simpson has been provided with a full scholarship with ASA College in Florida. He became the recipient after making a favorable impression at the Lacrosse World Cup test. Simpson hopes that his move will help to improve his skills and facilitate advancement for other Jamaicans. Kenyon Amos of Jamaica College is expected to join Simpson at ASA College later in 2019.