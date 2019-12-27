Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending December 27th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER GIVES $1 MILLION TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, has made a donation of $1 million to Bustamante Hospital for Children. According to Holness, the donation is meant to help in purchasing monitors for the hospital. The Prime Minister made the donation via his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

NEWLY CROWNED MISS WORLD TO BE AMBASSADOR TO JAMAICA

Jamaica’s Tori-Ann Singh, who recently won the title of Miss World 2019, has been appointed Ambassador for Jamaica by the nation’s government, which provided her with a diplomatic passport. Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the appointment, making an official announcement on his Facebook page. The passport and appointment allows Singh to travel around the world under the auspices of her country.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

BAHAMAS PREPARE FOR 2020 CARIBBEAN TRAVEL MARKETPLACE

In January of 2020, the Bahamas will host the annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which attracts the region’s top travel firms. The event will take place from Januar31 through 23, 2020,at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau. The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association organizes the event. According to Frank Comito, CEO and Director General of the association, organizers expect to see continued growth in the number of delegates participating in the Marketplace.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN CAMIR RICKETTS INVITED TO CLINTON GLOBAL UNIVERSITY MEETING

Camir Ricketts, a computational biologist from Jamaica, and a PhD candidate, has received an invitation to participate in the 12th Annual Clinton Global Initiative University (CGIU) meeting in April of 2020. The meeting will be held in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ricketts is the founder of Jamaica (MindOf), a membership platform designed to link successful Jamaican nationals with students who are working toward their careers. He will join some 800 students from around the globe at the event, which is a leadership development program that will be hosted by former US President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

FRENCH SHIPPING FIRM, CHINA PORT HLDINGS FINALIZE AGREEMENT

CMA COM, a French shipping firm, has made an agreement with China Merchants Port Holdings to sell its interest in ten port terminals to Terminal Links, which as a joint venture between the two companies. Under the joint venture, CMA COM owned 51 percent of Terminal Links, and The Chinese firm owned 49 percent. With the new agreement, China Merchants Port Holdings will be only shareholder. The deal was valued at US$968 million.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

MISS INDIA, MISS NIGERIA TO VISIT JAMAICA IN MARCH 2020

In March of 2020, Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas and Miss India Suman Rao will make a week-long visit to Jamaica as guests of the nation’s government, which will also pay all their expenses during the trip. According to Ed Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the two beauty queens, who were contestants in the 2019 Miss World pageant won by Jamaica’s Tori-Ann Singh, will participate in various events and activities linked to International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

FRASER-PRYCE TO RUN IN TWO EVENTS AT 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS

Jamaican Shell-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced that she will compete in both the 200-meter and 200-meter events at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Fraser-Pryce, 32, returned in triumph at the 2019 World athletics champions in November 2019 in Qatar, winning gold in the 100 meters and the 4×100 meter relay. The champion runner sat out the 2017 competition in order to have a baby, but the “pocket rocket” is prepared to make her appearance count at the 2020 Olympics.