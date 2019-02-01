Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 1st, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

ONLY WOMAN IN CLASS OF 196 POLICE CONSTABLES TOPS CLASS

Constable Donique Anderson of Trelawny, 22, was the only woman in her class of 196 recruits for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and she finished at the top of the class after having had to drop out of a previous program due to illness. Her success represents the end of a journey started in 2017 when she first pursued her dream of becoming part of the JCF. AT that time, she had almost completed the training when she became ill and was hospitalized for six weeks. She said her illness ultimately motivated her to try again, and this time, she fulfilled her dream by achieving the highest mark at the Police College of Jamaica.

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT MOVES TO PRIVATIZE SEVERAL ASSETS

Jamaica’s government is continuing its plans to privatize numerous assets under its control. According to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the government will intensify policies regarding asset utilization and make the assets more available to individuals who display the drive and entrepreneurship and who are willing to take risks in order to improve conditions for the nation’s people. The assets will be made available through public/private partnerships corporatization, and by placing many of them on the Jamaica Stock Exchange,

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

BARBADOS ENCOURAGED TO EMULATE JAMAICA WITH IMF PLAN

According to Richard Bytes, the former co-chair of the Jamaica Economic Program Oversight Committee, has advised Barbados to follow the plan used by Jamaica in regard to its future with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If it does so, the country will come out of the process stronger at the end of four years. Bytes, who serves as char of Sagicor Jamaica, said that success with the IMF plan depends on strong leadership, transparency, independent oversight, and a little luck.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

RESCUE OF MARGINALIZED BOYS IN JAMAICA A TOP PRIORITY

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, says that

“rescuing our boys” must be a major priority, She voiced her concerns about the challenge facing Jamaican society as many of its boys are “marginalized” compared to girls and their general welfare and development. Marks also renewed her appeal foo the Diaspora to support the “Pledge2Build” campaign, which is designed to raise funding for capital improvement of early childhood and primary institutions in Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

BARTLETT WELCOMED 140 BUYERS TO CARIBBEAN MARKETING EVENT

Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett welcomed 140 buyers to the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the biggest travel marketing event in the region. At the trade show, the Minister had the opportunity to interact with the buyers, along with Frank Comito, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association; Daniela Wagner, head of International Partnerships Jacobs Media Group, and Donovan White, the director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board. The show ran from January 29 through 31, 2019, in Montego Bay.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BUJU BANTON’S SON TO JOIN FATHER ON STAGE

Jahazeil Myrie, the son of Mark Myrie, who is better known as Buju Banton, will have the chance to share the stage with his famous father on March 16, 2019. Also performing at Banton’s greatly anticipated Long Walk to Freedom concert will be reggae artists Chronixx, Cocoa Tea, Etana, Ghost, Romain Virgo, Delly Ranks, Agent Sasco and LUST. are confirmed as booked artistes for Banton’s highly anticipated Long Walk to Freedom concert.

Jahazeil said it was “a very overwhelming feeling” to think about performing along with these starts. The tour marks Banton’s return to the music scene after eight years in prison in the United States on drug-related charges. Jahazeil was 14 years old when his father began his sentence, and he now says that sharing the stage with his father is beyond his wildest dreams. His performance will help the new artist promote his single “Do Good,” which s produced by his younger brother Jahleel Myrie for Leelo Records.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

DATES FOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS SET BY JAAA

The Jamaica Athletes Administrative Association (JAAA) has set the dates for the National Junior and Senior Championships. The competitions will be held between June 20 and 29, 2019, at National Stadium in Kingston. Carth Gayle, Honorary Secretary of JAAA, announced that these dates are most convenient for all the stakeholders. Because of the late scheduling of the IAAF World Championship events, which will take place in Qatar from September 28 to October 6, scheduling of the Junior and senior contests was somewhat difficult. The accouchement of dates was made following the concern among some coaches about the preparations their athletes had to make in advance of the competitions.