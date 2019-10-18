Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending October 18th, 2019

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

MINISTER OF TOURISM WANTS EMPLOYERS TO JOIN TOURISM PENSION PLAN

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett is encouraging employers in the country’s tourism sector to participate in the Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme. The program is slated to go into operation early in 2020. The first-of-its-kind plan is designed as a contributory scheme for the estimated 350,000 full-time, part-time and self-employed and contract workers in the tourism industry. It will cover all workers aged from 18 to 59 in the tourism sector. Bartlett stated that tourism workers deserve to have financial security at the end of their tenure and urged all sector employers to participate in the scheme.

MUSICIAN SEAN PAUL TO BE AWARDED JAMAICAN ORDER OF DISTINCTION

Sean Paul, Jamaican dancehall superstar musician, will receive the country’s Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander on National Heroes Day. The honor will be given in recognition of Paul’s contributions to the international promotion and popularity of Jamaican reggae music. Paul, who was born Sean Paul Francis Henriques, will join 142 other Jamaicans to be honored on National Heroes Day at Kings House on October 21, 2019.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

VENEZUELA TO HOLD POSITION ON RIGHTS COUNCIL OF UNITED NATIONS

The nation of Venezuela has attained a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council. The country won the seat in spite of objections from advocacy ground other Latin American countries that called attention to what their called its “appalling” human rights record. The UN General Assembly held a vote to select 14 new members for the human rights entity, which comprises 47 members and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The council’s mission is to protect and promote human rights around the globe. Members are elected for staggered terms of three years on the basis of region.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICA TO BE FETED AT 2019 SOLE DXB LIFESTYLE EVENT

Sole DXB, a yearly lifestyle and pop culture festival, will be held at the Dubai Design District in 2019. The festival will run on December 5 and 6, and it will offer Jamaica as its theme. The festival began in 2010 and has become a major platform for creatives in the fashion, music, and art sectors to showcase their work. The 2019 staging will feature the culture and music of Jamaica, with the various Jamaican musical genres highlighted.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS

NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER BEING BUILT BY CARI-MED IN ST. CATHERINE

Ground has been broken in Bernard Lodge, St. Catherine, for a new distribution center for Cari-Med Group Limited. Prime Minister Andrew Holness participated in the groundbreaking on October 16, 2019, for the first phase of the project which is scheduled to be finished in December of 2020. The facility will comprise 258,000 square feet and be located on property along Salt Pond Road. It is designed to be home to the administrative offices and warehouses of the organization’s Consumer Goods Division.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS & ENTERTAIINMENT NEWS

KANYE WEST TO BRING POP-UP PRAISE SERVICE TO EMANCIPATION PRK

American superstar songwriter, rapper, and entrepreneur Kanye West is scheduled to bring his pop-up Sunday Service, complete with a 120-voice choir, to Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on October 20, 2019. Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is leading the effort after Minister Olivia ?Grange received a call from West’s advance people requesting the opportunity for him to stage his praise and worship service on the island. West has been holding these services in various locations around the world and has Jamaicans working with him to facilitate the event.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

CONNIE FRANCIS NAMED HEAD COACH OF SUNSHINE GIRLS AGAIN

Connie Francis is happy about being reappointed as the head coach of the Sunshine Girls and is looking forward to moving the team past its recent disappointing performance. Francis, who has considerable experience and who brought Jamaica to the FAST5 Netball World Series in 2017, will return for her second time as head coach. The team, which is ranked fourth in the world, have not medaled in the World Championships since 2007 and performed poorly at the 2019 Netball World Cup. Now, its sights are set on facing England, the world champion New Zealand team, and South Africa in the Quad Series in January 2020.