Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending September 28th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA CALLS FOR PARTNERSHIP TO ADDRESS IMPACT OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told members of the United Nations that a worldwide fundraising campaign is necessary to address climate change and achievement of sustainable economic growth in small island developing countries. Holness made his remarks at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. He stated his concerns about Jamaica’s vulnerability to numerous social, economic, environmental, financial, and trade-related dangers that impact the country’s development efforts..

UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES RANKS IN TOP FIVE PERCENT IN WORLD

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has been ranked among the top five percent of all universities in the world, according to the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rakings. This is the first time UWI has made it into the rankings. The Times rankings are the only global university performance measure of research-intensive universities across core missions. The 70-year-old UWI is relatively new among others in the ranking, but scored in the top 10 percent of university for its international point of view and in the top 30 percent for its research influence. These metrics place UWI in the top five percent of top universities in the world.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

NEW OFFICE FOR CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK OPENS IN HAITI

The Caribbean Development Bank has officially opened an office in Haiti. This is the first office located outside of its Barbados headquarters. According to the bank’s president Dr. William Warrer Smith, the bank is prepared to provide additional support to Haiti and wants to advance the nation’s development and integration into the Caribbean Community (CARISOM). The new Country Office will be the focus for the implementation of the bank’s country strategy until 2021.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

GOVERNMENT TELLS DIASPORA IT IS IMPROVING SAFETY OF JAMAICA

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness assured Jamaicans in the Diaspora that his government is working on making good on its commitment to implement strategies regarding crime on the island. According to Holness, the crime-stopping national security strategies put in place are “bearing fruit.” He made his remarks during a trip to New York City for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. He used this opportunity to meet with the Diaspora and keep its members up to date about developments on the home island.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

JAMAICA MAKES FIRST MEDICAL MARIJUANA SHIPMENT TO CANADA

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, announced that Jamaica has made its first legal shipment of medical marijuana extracted oil to Canada. The shipment was authorized by an import permit from the Government of Canada via Health Canada for Jamaica and an export permit from the Minister of Health on the island. Shaw said the shipment represents the first step in making Jamaica a center of

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN-BORN DESIGNER MAKES IMPACT ON FASHION WEEK IN NEW YORK

The Jamaican-born designer Glenroy March has been recognized at New York’s Fashion Week with his Spring 2019 swimwear collection, D’Marsh Fi Jamaica. The collection was a big hit among attendees when it was presented at the ROW NYC in Manhattan with support of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Caribbean Food Delights. The swimwear collection was inspired by Jamaica’s natural beauty and features designs made from a custom printed fabric that depicts some of the island’s best beaches and waterfalls.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

NEVERS DISAPPOINTED THAT AIKEN NOT AVAILABLE FOR NETBALL

Winston Nevers, the assistant coach of Jamaica’s senior netball team, expressed disappointment that Romelda Aiken, star goal shooter, has not made herself available for the Sunshine Girls series versus Trinidad and Tobago and England. The Sunshine Girls will play Trinidad and Tobago in a two-match series on October 7 and 9, 2018, and then move on to play England in three Tests on October 11, 13, and 15, 2018. Nevers said he did not know why Aiken made her decision not to join the squad in these matches, but noted that she will be missed as she is a top player. The series is important to the team as it represents part of its preparations for the World Championships in 2019.