TripAdvisor Ranks 5 Jamaican Hotels among Top 25 for Families in Caribbean

Travel website TripAdvisor, which ranks the best experiences in the world based on reviews of actual visitors to the listed sites, has included five Jamaican hotels among the Top 25 Family-friendly hotels in the Caribbean. These include the Tryall Club, which is ranked Number 1, the Moon Palace Jamaica, Beaches Negril Resort and Spa, Beaches Ocho Rios Resort and Golf Club, and the Franklyn D. Resort and Spa.

The Tryall Club in Sandy Bay offers an exclusive country club resort experience on 2,200 acres situated on Jamaica’s northern coast. The resort features an 18-centry Great House done in the Georgian architectural style, a highly praised golf course, a top-quality tennis facility, and a white-sand beach. There are 69 villas, all of which are privately owned, with tasteful décor and a full-service staff. Guests can enjoy the lush natural environment of rolling hills and valleys and the one-and-a-half-mile stretch of private shoreline. The resort features a private swimming, pool, tennis lessons, golf and Hobie Cat rides. The estate is a quiet and informally luxurious venue and also lends itself to relaxing and enjoying its welcoming Jamaican hospitality.

Ranking Number 2, the Moon Palace Jamaica resort sits on over 700 acres with accommodations that feature beachfront access and partial views of the Caribbean’s blue waters. All accommodations provide 24-hour room service, free WiFI, complementary calls to the continental United States and Canada, and more. The resort is known for its unlimited gourmet dining and snaking, top-of-the-line beverages, a FlowRider® Double Wave Simulator, state-of-the-art playroom for children, a teen lounge, and world-class entertainment and nightlife. Moon Palace Jamaica offers the perfect mix of activities and experiences for families and couples. It is home to the biggest spa on the island, giving its guests an unmatchable opportunity to be pampered as never before.

At Number 5 is Beaches Negril, which provides a laid-back environment with the elegance of a luxurious resort. It is set on the widest part of the famous Seven Mile Beach, which includes a waterpark. Amenities range from pools to restaurants and bars, and guests can choose to participate in adventurous activities, simply relax, or enjoy a combination of both. The resort, which has been totally renovated, offers the essence of a tropical paradise that provides families and couples with the perfect place to enjoy each other’s company.

Listed in the Number 12 spot is Beaches Ocho Rios Resort and Golf Club in Boscobel. It is located only minutes away from Fleming International Airport and is perfect for vacationing with children. It features a Kids Camp complete with certified nannies to look after the children, a supervised Xbox Play Lounge featuring flat-screen plasma televisions, and the Sesame Street Caribbean Adventure, which offers kids fun and games with Elmo and his friends. The El Dorado Bar is for adults only and is set on a terrace that overlooks the Caribbean. Adults can also enjoy the “Liquid by Beaches” Disco, while its Pirates’ Island Water Park includes 11 slides suitable for all ages. The resort has been voted Beaches Resorts “World’s Leading Family All-Inclusive” resort for 14 years in a row.

Ranked Number 23 is the Franklyn D. Resort and Spa in Runaway Bay. This is an all-inclusive, all-suite family resort set right on the beach. A dedicated “vacation nanny” is assigned to every family who will watch over the children from check-in to check-out. The package includes accommodations in suites with one to four bedrooms, each of which has separate living areas, kitchenettes, and balconies or terraces. Dining choices include Continental, Italian, French, Indian, and Jamaican cuisine at four restaurants. There is also a seasonal Sushi Bar, a Creperie, a Premium Bar, Glass-bottom boats rides, kayaking, snorkeling, paddle-boarding, tennis, and four pools. Also featured is a 100-foot waterslide, and separate programs for children, tweens, and teens that offer supervised daily activities.

Source: Trip Advisor