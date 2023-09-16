Usain Bolt Honored with Top Legends New Value Note

Jamaica’s multi-Olympic champion and sprint legend Usain Bolt is featured on a new value note issued by collectibles firm Top Legends. Value notes from Top Legends, which are copy-protected, provide unique collectible items that combine artistic quality, authentic designs, and sophisticated safety features in an item that recognizes the achievements and popularity of iconic sports and entertainment personalities.

Usain Bolt Selected for Value Note Series

A recent 2023 addition to the Top Legends value note collection honors Jamaica’s Usain Bolt, an athlete who has been called the greatest sprinter of all time. The note recognizes Bolt as the youngest winner in the history of sprint competition and as a runner who has won 11 World Championship titles.

Unique and Valued Collectibles

Value Notes are intentionally designed to be similar to traditional banknotes. They utilize the same kind of details and elements that feature on regular banknotes. While the value notes cannot be used as legal tender, they are issued in limited numbers to ensure they retain their value over time. A full series of value notes comprises four notes, with a series issued in 2023 featuring ice hockey and athletics legends. Each value note is issued only once, with no possibility of future editions. Each new note series is launched with an event that features the iconic individual depicted in the series.

Bolt Involved in the Creation of His Value Note

All the legends depicted on Value Notes have personal involvement with the collectible and have input throughout the process. The legends, including Bolt, also have the ultimate say in approving the final design.

Legendary Achievements of Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt was born in Sherwood Content in Jamaica in 1986. He holds world records in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay events. He has won eight Olympic gold medals and is the only sprinter to win Olympic titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter at three consecutive Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He became famous around the world in 2008 when he clocked world record times to win a double sprint victory at the Beijing Olympics, the first individual to do so since fully automatic time was instituted. Bolt is the most successful male athlete to compete at the World Championship and the first to win four World Championship titles in the 200 meters. He was also the first person to run the 100 meters in under 9.7 seconds and 9.6 seconds. He has been named the IAAF World Athlete of the Year, and Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He was also named the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year three times and the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year four times.

Photo – Top Legends’ Instagram Page