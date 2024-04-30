‘We Outside’: Here’s the Best Events for Jamaicans to Do in Toronto in May 2024

As Canadians cross their fingers with hopes that April showers really do bring May flowers, one thing is certain: the weather in Toronto is slowly warming up which can only mean one thing – we are back outside. To ease into the summer months filled with patios, day parties, cultural events and festivals, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best events for Jamaicans in Toronto.

May 3, 2024

Redemption Dancehall Story – May 3, 2024 at 10:30 pm – 3:30 am – Grand Bizarre, 15 Saskatchewan Road, Toronto, ON, M6K 3C3 Get ready for a night of reggae and dancehall at Grand Bizarre in The Exhibition Place. The 19+ event is headlined by Christopher Martin, a reggae and dancehall singer and songwriter from St. Catherine, Jamaica. Known for his hit songs “Paper Loving”, “Cheaters Prayer”, and “I’m a Big Deal”, Christopher Martin and his band plan to rock the night away after The Redemption Family DJs spin some tunes.

May 12, 2024

Trinidad Vs Jamaica Comedy Clash – May 12, 2024 at 6pm – Toronto Pavilion Theatre, 190 Railside Rd, North York, ON M3A 1A3 Celebrate Mother’s Day with good laughs and warm food at the Trinidad Vs. Jamaica Comedy Clash. An annual event that’s taken place for 20 years with close to 100,000 people who have enjoyed the jokes, music and laughter since the conception. The night includes an all-star comedy lineup, incredible hosts trips and prizes with special musical guests. Grammy Award winner Gramps Morgan of the group Morgan Heritage will sing hits like “She’s Still Loving Me” and “Down By the River.” Food and drinks will be on sale at the venue which is the perfect way to make sure the woman in your life gets what they deserve — a belly full of laughter.

May 17, 2024

Slick Rick an Evening of Story Telling – May 17, 2024 at 7pm – The Phoneix Concert Theatre, 410 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON M5X 1K2 For the first time ever, hip-hop legend Slick Rick is coming to Canada to perform live in concert. Witness rap history being made as he takes us down memory lane, through the early 2000s to the ‘80s. Slick Rick rose to prominence as part of Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew in the mid-1980s and has influenced some of rap’s greatest artists ever since.

May 20-26, 2024

ByBlacks Restaurant Week 2024 Spring Edition May 20 -26, 2024 Various locations – ByBlacks Restaurant Week (BRW) is a semi-annual national food festival that sees Black-owned Canadian restaurants, caterers, pop-ups, and food trucks offer a Prix Fixe (special) menu or a $10 special discounted by up to 25% for seven days. The goal is to encourage foodies to be intentional about supporting Black-owned food businesses. You can find a restaurant near you and experience exceptional cuisine from Black-owned Canadian, African, Caribbean, and Fusion dining establishments on ByBlacks.com.

May 21 – 22, 2024

FREEDOM! a tribute to Aretha Franklin May 21 – 22, 2024 Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St, Toronto, ON M5J 2H5 – A beautiful tribute to Aretha Franklin. Three powerhouse vocalists, Shaleah Adkisson, Blaine Alden Krauss, and Tamika Lawrence, join the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to showcase the hits of the artist who Rolling Stone recently hailed as the “greatest singer of all time.” From singing at age 10 for her father’s church in the City of Detroit to performing on the world stage for six decades, the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, defined contemporary Gospel, Blues, R&B, Jazz, and Rock across the globe. Attendees have three different show viewing options. Head to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra website to buy tickets.