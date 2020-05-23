Who Do You Think Will Win? Dancehall Stars Beenie Man & Bounty Killer Set for Memorial Day Weekend Battle on Verzuz - Jamaicans.com

An official announcement by Verzuz, the popular online music “Battle” event, which was created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz music producers, moves to Jamaica for the Memorial Day, Weekend, which begins on May 23, 2020. Jamaican dancehall heavyweights Beenie Man and Bounty Killer will perform in the epic online clash in an event described as “A treat” for all people in the Caribbean and dancehall fans who were unable to enjoy Reggae Concerts & Carnival celebrations in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

The dancehall stars previously clashed in 1993 at Sting when they were both teenagers. This event resulted in a total rivalry between the two artists, which reached a peak when Beenie Man married Michelle “D-Angel” Downer, the former partner of Bounty Killer. Since that time both artists have gained international fame and success, and both have won Grammies and providing inspiration for all dancehall acts overall. They resolved their differences after a time and shared a stage at the 2019 Reggae Sumfest. The 2020 Memorial Day Weekend Event will bring their rivalry back on a virtual platform for their fans to enjoy.

With the Saturday, May 23, 2020 event, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer will join Teddy Riley, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Nell, Ludacris, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu, who have all participated in the groundbreaking series of music events aimed at an international audience stuck in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This staging of the Verzuz event will be authentically Jamaican, according to Swizz Beatz in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, as it will honor local popular music and culture. He went on to say that “This is for Jamaica and, indeed, the wider Caribbean. We want the world to see how powerful Jamaica is when it comes to music and culture. This is not a Yankee thing at all. So when the guys told me they wanted a clash with mics in the true sense of a Jamaican dancehall clash, then we said definitely go with it.” He also noted that Jamaica has always been on Verzuz’s list as there has been a long-standing relationship with the local Solid Agency led by Sharon Burke, who is in charge of the details of the event.