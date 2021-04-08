Young Jamaican Artist Celebrates Tropical Fruits Through Fashion Design

The multimedia artist Jeana Lindo has had a love of fashion design from a young age. At the age of twelve, she determined that she must attend Parsons School of Design in New York in order to achieve her dream.

With dedication and the support of her friends and family, Jeana was accepted into Parsons five years later and moved to Manhattan. The city was quite cold and she found herself missing the lush greenery of her grandmother’s garden from summers in Jamaica.

In response to the unfamiliar environment, Jeana looked to art for a sense of belonging and feeling of home. Through the use of collage, storytelling, and video art, the artist has communicated her love for Jamaica, the nostalgia of eating mangoes with family and driving through mountains. She even included an Ananse story book as the focal point of her undergraduate thesis in 2017.

Now with the medium of fashion, Jeana aims to share the unique character of fruits found in the tropics. It started with one all-over print ackee vest and evolved into a whole online market full of food from soursop to mango to sweetsop to ginger.

“My goal with the ackee vest,” Jeana shared, “is that I wanted people to ask what’s that? And I could tell them all about this amazing fruit that Jamaicans are brave enough to eat.”

Desiring a shift from the average cherry and strawberry print dresses she had seen, Jeana wanted to give other fruits a chance to shine while being educational as well.

With the on-site descriptions for designs like “Soursop Friend” (a cartoonish soursop character with its tongue sticking out), the artist lets viewers in on pertinent information: “this spiky guy has a juicy secret, he’s quite sweet!” So everyone knows that the sour is mostly in the name.

There are many designs available in a wide variety of colours to reflect the bright colours that inspire the work. The collection is expanding rapidly as the artist seems to release a new design every other day.

Your favorite fruit might already be online at her site: https://teespring.com/stores/gingert

Foodie fans who wish to give suggestions can always comment on social media: https://www.facebook.com/GingerTClothing/ and https://twitter.com/GingerTClothing

The items are all screen-printed on standard-sized materials, but Jeana has plans to create custom hand-sewn garments in the future. We are excited to see what else this young Jamaican has to share.