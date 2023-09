Which Jamaican songs are you streaming this week?

We asked some of our followers on Facebook and Instagram to show us which Jamaican songs they are currently streaming.

In no specific order, here are the hottest Jamaican songs this week.

Gregory Issacs – Night Nurse

Somewhere Wonderful – Ras-I

Koffee – x10

Christopher Martin – Guaranteed

Spice – Queen of the Dancehall

Mortimer – Lightning

Buju Banton – Close One Yesterday

Zum feat., Shenseea – Rebel

Land of My Birth – Greg Roy

Lila Iké – Dinero

