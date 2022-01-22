Inter Miami CF Sign Jamaican International Defender Damion Lowe

Damion Lowe, a defender with the Reggae Boyz Jamaican national team, has signed a contract with Inter Miami CF that will run through the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2023 season. The contract also provides a club option for 2024. Lowe, 28, brings years of experience, including his time as a captain for Jamaica, that will strengthen Inter Miami’s backline.

Commenting on the addition of Lowe to the team, Chris Henderson, the chief soccer officer and sporting director, noted that Lowe has proven himself for Jamaica on the international level. Henderson welcomed Lowe to the team, adding that he has known the defender for a long time and is sure he will appreciate the chance to break into the MLS while helping Inter Miami reach its goals at the same time.

Lowe has been a regular member of the Jamaican national team since he made his senior international debut in 2016. In total, Lowe has appeared 41 times for the Reggae Boyz, competed in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the CONCACAF Nations League, the Caribbean Cup, and other competitions. He has taken on the role of captain several times and helped his team reach the Caribbean Cup final in 2017 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in the same year. He was chosen for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI in 2021 and played every minute of Jamaica’s four tournament matches, where the team conceded only three total goals. Lowe also scored two goals for the national team.

Lowe has years of experience in the North American futbol environment as well. He started his career at the Reading United AC in what is now USL League Two, earning its Best XI honors prior to his selection by the Seattle Sounders in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He ultimately featured for the Tacoma Defiance, the Sounders’ affiliate, at the USL Championship in 2015. Lowe spent the 2016 season with Minnesota United on loan and made 29 appearances to earn an NASL Young Player of the Year nomination. He joined the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2017 at the USL Championship, making a total of 18 appearances. In 2020, Lowe returned to North America and spent the season with the Phoenix Rising, also at the USL Championship.

Lowe spent more than a year in the Egyptian Premier League with Al Ittihad, signing for the club in November of 2020. He was the first Jamaican player to feature in that league, and during his time with Al Ittihad, he appeared 32 times and scored two goals. He featured for IK Start in Norway from 2017 to 2020 and aided the team in being promoted to the first division in his first season. He made 57 appearances, registered four goals, and had two assists during this period.

At the college level, Lowe starred for the University of Hartford for three seasons and was named to the America East All-Tournament Team in 2011 and the West Virginia University Nike Classic All-Tournament Team in 2012. During this time, Lowe started 44 times and had eight goals and four assists for the team.

The addition of Lowe boosts the center-back of Inter Miami following the loan of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to River Plate, the trade of Christian Makoun to Charlotte FC, and the retirement of Ryan Shawcross. Inter Miami CF has also signed Christopher McVey from IF Elfsborg in Sweden and Aimé Mabika from Fort Lauderdale CF.