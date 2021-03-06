Jamaica among the best Spring Break Destinations.

Spring break 2021 Officially starts the last week of February for college students. This is a time to forget about open-book tests and pop quizzes to unwind, creating a feeling of happiness and relaxation. Jamaica has a variety of hotel packages for low-budget college students. With exciting Destinations Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Negril, and Kingston. There are many Bed/ Breakfast, Boutique properties, Timeshare, resort, all-inclusive to choose from.

From snorkeling to rafting on a river, historical sites, tours of museums, beaches, To eating famous Jamaican cuisines. Jerk Chicken and pork, Oxtail stew, Fritters, Curry goat, Ackee and Saltfish, Run Down, Escovitch fish. Mannish water (soup). There is so much to Jamaica the choice of beer is red stripe, which college students agree on with locals is the best. Appleton Estate rum, Wray and Nephew white rum, red label wine, and Blue Mountain coffee are ranked among the best products you can indulge while in Jamaica.

As springtime unfolds more vacationers, not just college students also like to travel. With winter over it’s time to embrace warmer weather. Jamaica has warm/ hot weather all year round making it among the best brands with a tropical climate. The season of Lent on the Christian calendar is in the spring of each year. In Jamaica carnival takes place ending on Easter Monday. The soca music festival which was imported from Trinidad and Tobago is special with costumes and wild dancing. Locals and visitors alike Party and enjoy the food and festive mood.

