Jamaica Listed by Scientists as One of Safest Spots for Surviving Apocalyptic Outbreak

Scientific researchers have compiled a list of the 20 safest places to be in case of an apocalyptic contagious disease that threatens to decimate humanity, and Jamaica ranks 18th on this list of places identified. According to the conclusions reached by the authors of a research paper on the topic, island nations offered the best chances for human survival. Nick Wilson, a public health physician from the University of Otago in New Zealand warned that a “genetically engineered pathogen” could be devised through discoveries in biotechnology that would endanger the survival of the human species, and since disease carriers can easily cross land borders, self-sufficient islands with isolated populations could offer a safe haven for humans and ensure species survival.

The researchers concluded that Australia and New Zealand appeared to be the best locations, having the features required to sustain humans in case of a “catastrophic global pandemic.” They also list 18 other nations that would offer some protection but were less suitable than Australia and New Zealand for human survival. These were ranked in order of suitability and included Malta, Japan, Cape Verde, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Madagascar, Cuba, Mauritius, Fiji, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Comoros, the Solomon Islands. The Philippines, and Vanuatu.

Wilson noted that small island populations were not included in the study because, while they may survive without aid, a broad range of technical experts would be necessary in a location to rebuild humanity. Smaller populations would be less likely to have such experts and is the reason that only independent and sovereign nations recognized by the United Nations and which have populations of more than 250,000 were considered in the study.

The researchers discovered that countries with high Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) that were also self-sufficient in the production of food and/or energy, as well as being relatively remote, were the most likely to offer survival capacity for the human species.

They also noted that countries could improve their survivability ranking by raising their food and energy production capabilities and by addressing and resolving any existing political instability.

Information and Photo Source: The Sun, Ricardo R. on Unsplash