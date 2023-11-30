Legendary Jamaican Selector Di General Pink Panther Crowned at ‘World Bash’ in New York

A sold-out crowd erupted into roars at Irish and Chin‘s “World Bash” in New York during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Billed as a victory for sound system culture by thousands of fans, emotions ran high at the musically charged event, which pinnacled with a touching, surprise sound system crowning of 9x World Clash General Pink Panther.

The legendary selector, Di General Pink Panther, was celebrated for his endless contributions to sound system, sound clash, reggae, and dancehall music and culture over his storied career. There wasn’t a dry eye in Amazura, as the influential Di General Pink Panther was praised by fellow members of the sound system fraternity and legions of fans.

Honoring a Jamaican Music Icon

An emotional Di General Pink Panther expressed gratitude while reflecting on dedicating 38 wonderful years of his life to sound business. The famed selector, who has been facing health challenges, declared boldly, “I am not going to die” before bussing the crowd in true Di General Pink Panther style. He charged into a bevy of hard-hitting anthems, which had the crowd bursting at the seams in excitement.

“My intent is to honor all who have given their lives to sound system culture,” says Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin. “As the premiere promoter in this space, I hold a unique and powerful position, which allows me to properly celebrate artists, selectors, sounds.”

“Sound systems are the least celebrated, despite their enormous impact. Sounds are the backbone of reggae and dancehall music and culture,” Bourne adds.

The historic “World Bash” was a sensational musical climax to Mighty Crown’s sound journey. The powerhouse line-up featured a who’s who of sounds, including Soul Supreme, Bass Odyssey, Killamanjaro, David Rodigan, Dynamq, Tony Matterhorn, Di General Pink Panther, LP International, Bodyguard, Metromedia and Mighty Crown.

Kingston-Born Music Man

Sound systems cultivated most of reggae and dancehall’s iconic artists, who in turn inspired generations of talent. It’s Di General Pink Panther’s time to be recognized for his pivotal role in the culture.

Di General Pink Panther’s work with Irish and Chin began more than 25 years ago, including a performance at their very first sound clash. The popular selector ultimately adapted the moniker 9x World Clash General from his countless victories in the landmark clashes.

Born Edward Johnson, Di General Pink Panther grew up in the Seaview Gardens and Grants Pen communities in Kingston, Jamaica, with a strong sound system upbringing. He rose to fame on Black Kat from Christiana, Manchester, Jamaica, solidifying his role as a historic sound killer.

Photo – Acclaim PR