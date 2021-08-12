11 Memorable Quotes from Team Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics were unlike any other. Their postponement from 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic ensured a unique position in the history of the Games, and the resurgence of the virus in new variants continued to impact the staging of the event in 2021. At the same time, the time-tested joys and disappointments of previous Olympic contests were on view on every one of the ten days of sport accomplishments. Records were broken, new athletic stars made their appearance, and all competing nations experienced pride in their representatives. Now that the 2021 Games fade into memory, here are some of the most notable quotes from members of Team Jamaica who competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I wasn’t looking at any record, but eventually those times will be erased, even if it takes five years, because a lot of women are coming up, rising. For me to run this Olympic record sends out a signal that anything is possible.”

– Elaine Thompson Herah, Track & Field, Women’s 100 Meters Gold Medal, Women’s 200 Meters Gold Medal, Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Gold Medal

“The experience of competing at the Olympics is not how I’d imagined it — didn’t imagine being injured, didn’t imagine having a pandemic —but the spirit of the Olympics was everything more than I ever dreamed of — the friendship, the respect, the unity, all of those feelings, and just walking around the village and talking to so many athletes and legends and being a part of Team Jamaica and bonding with Jamaican athletes, especially the girls in my apartment, I feel like we really created a great friendship, so I’m excited to see how they get on in their events and shout out to Alia [Atkinson], five-time Olympian who is a legend.” – Danusia Francis, Gymnastics, Women’s Uneven Bars

“It’s funny. Looking back, the years went by so fast and before I realized it, I was towards the end of it. Honestly, I wouldn’t trade this journey for anything. The ups and downs have made me who I am today (though at times it feels like there were more downs than ups), but it taught me how to get up and how to smile through it all.”

– Alia Atkinson, Swimming, Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke

“There is no failing for one who has not lost her courage, confidence or character…Legacy isn’t just about winning, it’s also about gracefully watching others shine. Even through disappointment. Congratulations to 2 amazing athletes Elaine (Thompson Herah) and Shericka (Jackson). To the podium we go!!”

– Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Track & Field, Women’s 100 Meters Silver Medal, Women’s 200 Meters, Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Gold Medal

“Starve your distractions, feed your focus.”

– Shericka Jackson, Track & Field, Women’s 100 Meters Bronze Medal, Women’s 200 Meters, Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Gold Medal, Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Bronze Medal

“Just wanted to say thanks to everyone that has been supporting me not just now but from my school days. ‘It’s not an easy road, many see the glamour and the glitter so dem think a bed of rose.’ But as Buju Banton says, who feels it knows! If it was an easy road I wouldn’t want to take that one. Challenges are what make you strong…Follow your dreams & goals unapologetically with drive, commitment & a love for what you do YB Family!”

– Yohan Blake, Track & Field, Men’s 100 Meter, Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay

“This Olympic medal is dedicated to everyone who dares to dream and doesn’t allow challenges to get in the way of achieving their goals. Today is the start of a new era for me, you won’t see me letting up any time soon. This is such an honour and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity to stand on the international podium clad in my nation’s rich colours. This is for all of us.”

– Hansle Parchment, Track & Field, Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles, Gold Medal

“Obviously super gutted to miss out on the final again, but I know there’s more to come from me, so I’ll take the lessons and improve…I feel a responsibility to make sure I’m not the last Jamaican diver. I’m gonna make that happen.”

– Yona Knight-Wisdom, Diving, Men’s Springboard

“In life, we experience failures, make errors in calculation and judgment and get the rug pulled out from under our feet as a consequence. Most of us never get up to try again, but that is not meant to be my story. I am resilient and I had the courage to come here and represent my country. The result, not what I hoped in my heart for, but despite of it, I will bounce back and keep moving forward. I showed up and I represented.”

– Natoya Goule, Track & Field, Women’s 800 Meters

“Being Jamaican is a way of life not just a nationality…When you surround yourself with hope, inspiration and high expectations your mind is activated towards hope, healing and love. Trust that your life will work out in wonderful miraculous ways.”

– Megan Tapper, Track & Field, Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles, Bronze Medal

