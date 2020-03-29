A Reggae Lovers Rock Quarantine Playlist To Help You Get Through COVID-19 Social Distancing

Social distancing will be the new norm for many of us in the next several weeks due to the CoronaVirus (COVID-19). Let’s admit social distancing is very hard but the experts say this practice will help save lives and slow the spread of the virus.

To ease the difficulty of social distancing we have put together a quarantine playlist of some of the 50 best Lovers Rock Reggae songs that include popular artists such as Bere Hammond, Sanchez, Frankie Paul, Koffee, Maxi Priest, Damian Marley, Bob Marley, Romain Virgo, Christoper Martin, Etana, Jah Cure, Wayne Wonder, Tarrus Riley, Chronnix, Alaine and many more…

This playlist was made especially for those who are working from home so you don’t get up and start dancing as you are on a video conference call. It’s music you will tap and rock to…or maybe play it during that romantic interlude at home…Enjoy!!!

Note: What is Lovers Rock? It is a sub-genre romantic style of reggae that is smooth, relaxing and soothing. Some call it reggae “slow jams”.

Photo Source: Spotify