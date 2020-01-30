Second coming of Hopeton Lindo

In movie terms, Hopeton Lindo was a sleeper hit in 2019. The veteran singer/songwriter enjoyed his best period of recording since returning from a break in 2018.

“It was a successful year, thanks to family, friends, fans and radio DJs. Much gratitude for the opportunity to continue working with the legends Sly and Robbie and Rorey Baker of Taxi and One Pop Records, Willie Lindo, Trainline Records and my Irie Pen label,” said the South Florida-based Lindo. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”

Fittingly, Lindo capped 2019 with In Your Eyes, a duet with Fiona that topped the Foundation Radio Network Chart in December. He also released the Christmas song “The Season” and produced fellow singer Anthony Cruz’ defiant Cyaan Lock Off de Dance, released in November.

Lindo, who has written a number of hit songs for Gregory Isaacs (Red Rose For Gregory), J C Lodge (Telephone Love) and Deborahe Glasgow (Champion Lover), sees singers making an even bigger comeback in dancehall/reggae in 2020.

“Singers are doing very well and the future of reggae is looking good with some impressive artists. Koffee, Chronixx and Romain Virgo continue to do well; also look out for Peter G,” he said.

Lindo is from Kencot, a working-class neighborhood in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. He had hit songs such as Territory during the 1980s but is best known in music circles as one of the formidable cast of writers at producer Gussie Clarke’s Music Works studio in the 1990s.

There, he worked with several acts including Isaacs, Lodge, Dennis Brown, Home T and Shabba Ranks.

In 2018, Lindo returned to the recording scene and had two hit songs with Let’s Party and Hard Ears.