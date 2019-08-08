Shaggy Cast in Role of Sebastian for ABC TV Production of “Little Mermaid Live”

Shaggy, the multi-talented Jamaican reggae musician, actor and singer, will perform the role of Sebastian in a live production of “Little Mermaid Live!” ahead of Disney’s filming of its live-action version of the beloved fairy tale. The popular animated feature film of “The Little Mermaid” is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019.

Set to air Nov. 5, 2019 at 8 p.m. on ABC, Shaggy will be joined by actress and singer, Queen Latifah as Ursula, and Auil’i Cravalho of “Moana” fame will star as Ariel. The unique hybrid production features Shaggy, Latifah and Cravalho performing live musical performances amidst elaborate sets that will be interwoven among a showing of the original feature film.

Orville Richard Burrell, better known by his stage name of Shaggy, was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and actually honed his well-known singing voice while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.in the 10th Marine Regiment during the Persian Gulf War. He found fame with hits that include “Oh Carolina” in 1993 and “Boombastic in 1995.

His body of music includes 13 studio albums, a 2018 collaboration with Sting, and performances in TV and films that encompass “Blast” in 2004, “Game Over, Man!” in 2018, and “American Idol” in 2019. In 2002, he was nominated for Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, and for the Internet Fans Award by the American Music Awards. He’s been nominated seven times for a Grammy Award and won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1996 and 2019.

Shaggy is also a philanthropist. Through his Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation and Shaggy and Friendz organization launched in 2016, he’s raised and donated more than $2 million to the Bustamante Children’s Hospital in Jamaica.

Information and photo source: ABC, Facebook