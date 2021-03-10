Shenseea Named BET’s “Amplified Artist of the Month”

Dancehall star Shenseea has been named “Amplified Artist of the Month” by the television network BET. With this award, BET recognized the songstress as “the next big thing” in music. By winning the title, Shenseea becomes the network’s highlighted artist and will be featured in stories, videos, and more. The network will push Shenseea to their international audiences via the brands BET Jams, BET Her, BET Soul, and BET International channels in Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and South Korea. The selection of a performer as “Amplified Artist of the Month” is based on the uniqueness of their sound, their social media presence, and the impact they are projected to have on the music and entertainment industries overall.

Shenseea announced her selection for the BET honor to her fans on Instagram, posting, “Grateful to be @bet’s Artiste of the Month Thank You!!!” She received many congratulatory messages from other artists, including Dovey Magnum, soca artist Patrice Roberts, and Taurus Riley.

Shenseea has been a force in dancehall since 2016 when she released her debut single “Jiggle Jiggle.” She has since been lauded for her natural talent and her commitment to hard work, showing over and over that she is resilient and eloquent enough to survive in the world of dancehall. Despite the shut-down imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the singer still managed to participate in major collaborations, including a massive hit recording with Taurus Riley called “Lighter.” Since its release in September of 2020, the video has received more than 42 million views on YouTube. In October 2020, Shenseea appeared with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, along with Koffee and Skip Marley in a cypher for the 2020 Hip Hop Awards at BET.

She is hoping to release her first studio album in 2021 and has been seen in the studio with Lil Tjay, the New York rapper, and the American R&B singer H.E.R.

Photo: IG