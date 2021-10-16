The 6 Chicken Dishes Every Jamaican Should Cook

Jamaicans love chicken! And although some people might have a preference as to how it is prepared – whether jerk, fried, barbecued, stewed, curried – chicken is an all-time favorite for any and every occasion.

Here are 6 chicken dishes every Jamaican should know how to cook.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken is an island favorite and a very common street food especially on Friday and Saturday nights or at parties. The chicken is usually allowed to marinate overnight, so the jerk seasoning has enough time to be thoroughly absorbed by the meat before grilling. The resulting taste is a balance of sweet, savory and spicy. It is traditionally served with bread or festivals at the street stalls but can also be served with any preferred side. Recipe Here

Curry Chicken

Traditionally served with white rice, Curry Chicken, is ric and hearty with a great blend of flavor. This favorite usually has potatoes added to the chicken while cooking and hot pepper of choice for a spicy touch. Use fresh thyme and scotch bonnet to bring out the real taste of the curry powder. Besides white rice, Jamaicans sometimes serve curry chicken with a combination side dish of boiled dumplings, yam and green banana. This dish is usually the perfect weeknight dinner. Recipe Here

Fricassee Chicken

Fricassee Chicken is often referred to as brown stew chicken however the mode of preparation is different. Fricassee is the most popular method of preparing chicken for dinner on a Sunday – “fry and cook-down”. The chicken is fried until brown then cooked with vegetables and spices into a thick, spicy yet sweet gravy. It is Sunday dinner staple that is most often served with rice & peas and vegetable. It also goes well on a weeknight or for small entertaining casual dinners. Recipe Here

Jamaican Fried Chicken

Jamaican fried chicken is possibly the best comfort food! Golden brown, crispy fried chicken! Fried chicken is made at home, served at parties or other gatherings and is also another popular option for Friday and Saturday nights’ dinner. It is a very easy recipe to prepare and when seasoned and fried right, it is a very delicious treat. The trick to getting finger licking good fried chicken is to do it in batches so the oil doesn’t get cold and be absorbed by the chicken. Some people coat the chicken in egg and seasoned flour or breadcrumbs before frying. Skipping the egg is an option and adding extra breadcrumbs will give it an extra crunchy profile. Recipe Here

Baked Chicken

Baked chicken is another family favorite on the island and having it with a crunchy skin is even more filling. Shake and bake chicken is crispy version of baked chicken with the sticky baked sauce and a baked version of fried chicken without immersing the chicken into oil. The shake and bake coating may be bought in store or can be homemade. It is a quick and easy blend of breadcrumbs, herbs and seasonings added to the chicken. Recipe Here

Jamaican Style Sweet And Sour Chicken

Jamaican style sweet and sour chicken is a rather delicious protein dish that can be eaten with rice, pasta or just plain vegetables. It is easy to prepare and the leftover pairs easily with bread to make great sandwiches. Jamaicans make their own sweet and sour sauce from scratch. They combine pineapple, ginger, carrot, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup and water, cooked into a decadent sauce. Cornstarch is added to thicken the sauce. Sweet and sour chicken is popular in Jamaican Chinese restaurants. Recipe Here

Photo – Deposit Photos