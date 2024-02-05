The 7 Times a Marley Was Nominated For The Best Reggae Album Grammy Award But Did Not Win

The popular opinion among many is that a member of the iconic Bob Marley family is almost guaranteed to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album whenever they are nominated. This assumption stems from the Marley family’s record number of Grammy nominations, influence on reggae music and their significant contributions to the genre’s global recognition. However, a closer look at the history of the Grammy Awards reveals that this belief is not entirely accurate. Despite their undeniable impact on reggae, members of the Marley family is not a “shoe in” when it comes to the Best Reggae Album category.

The Marley family boasts a remarkable record: 25 nominations in the Best Reggae Album category across the award’s 39-year history, with 14 wins to their name. This musical legacy extends to friendly family rivalries, with four instances of two Marleys vying for the same award. In 2012, Stephen emerged victorious over Ziggy, repeating his success against Julian in 2010. The friendly family rivalry began in 2002 with Damian’s win over Ky-mani, while 1992 saw Ziggy and Rita nominated alongside each other, ultimately losing to Shabba Ranks. Here are the seven times a Marley was nominated for the for Best Reggae Album but did to walk away with the Grammy Award.

1986

In 1986, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers were nominated for their album “Play the Game Right.” However, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album went to Jimmy Cliff for his album “Cliff Hanger,” showcasing the enduring influence of reggae music beyond the Marley family.

Winner: Jimmy Cliff – “Cliff Hanger”

Marley Nominee: Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – “Play the Game Right”

Other Nominee:

Blue Riddim Band – “Alive in Jamaica”

Burning Spear – Resistance

Judy Mowatt – Working Wonders

1992

In 1992, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers were nominated again, this time for their album “Jahmekya.” Rita Marley was also nominated for her album “We Must Carry On.” Despite their nominations, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was won by Shabba Ranks for his album “As Raw As Ever” .

Winner: Shabba Ranks – “As Raw As Ever”

Marley Nominees:

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – “Jahmekya”

Rita Marley – “We Must Carry On”

Other Nominees:

Black Uhuru – “Iron Storm”

Bunny Wailer – “Gumption”

Steel Pulse – “Victims”

1994

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers received another nomination in 1994 for their album “Joy and Blues.” However, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was awarded to Inner Circle for their album “Bad Boys” .

Winner: Inner Circle – “Bad Boys”

Marley Nominee: Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – “Joy and Blues”

Other Nominees:

Black Uhuru – “Mystical Truth”

Burning Spear – “The World Should Know”

Maxi Priest – “Fe Real”

1996

In 1996, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers were once again nominated, this time for their album “Free Like We Want 2 B.” However, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album went to Shaggy for his album “Boombastic”.

Winner: Shaggy – “Boombastic”

Marley Nominee: Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers – “Free Like We Want 2 B”

Other Nominees:

Burning Spear – “Rasta Business”

The Skatalites – “Hi-Bop Ska! The 30th Anniversary Recording”

Third World – “Live It Up”

2019

In 2019, Ziggy Marley received a solo nomination for his album “Rebellion Rises.” The Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was won by Sting & Shaggy for their collaborative album “44/876,” showcasing the fusion of reggae with other musical genres.

Winner: Sting & Shaggy – “44/876”

Marley Nominee: Ziggy Marley – “Rebellion Rises”

Other Nominees:

Black Uhuru – “As The World Turns”

Etana – “Reggae Forever”

Ziggy Marley – “Rebellion Rises”

Protoje – “A Matter of Time”

2020

Julian Marley received a nomination in 2020 for his album “As I Am.” However, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was awarded to Koffee for her EP “Rapture,” marking a significant moment as Koffee became the youngest Jamaican artist to win a Grammy in this category.

Winner: Koffee – “Rapture”

Marley Nominee: Julian Marley – “As I Am”

Other Nominees:

Sly and Robbie & the Roots Radics – “The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics”

Steel Pulse – “Mass Manipulation”

Third World – “More Work to Be Done”

2021

In 2021, Skip Marley was nominated for his album “Higher Place.” However, the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album was won by Toots and the Maytals for their album “Got to Be Tough,” recognizing the enduring legacy of Toots Hibbert.

Winner: Toots and the Maytals – “Got to Be Tough”

Marley Nominee: Skip Marley – “Higher Place”

Other Nominees:

Buju Banton – “Upside Down 2020”

Maxi Priest – “It All Comes Back To Love”

The Wailers – “One World”

These instances illustrate that while the Marley family has undoubtedly made an indelible mark on reggae music, Grammy success in the Best Reggae Album category is not guaranteed, solely by lineage.