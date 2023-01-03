Features

12 Most Popular Jamaican Recipes for 2022

12 hours ago
by Staff Writer
12 Most Popular Jamaican Recipes for 2022

Jamaican food is loved by people around the world, but it can be difficult to find authentic recipes that truly capture the essence of the country. The Jamaicans.com platform, however, is a well-known source for authentic Jamaican recipes. According to Google Analytics the following are 12 most popular Jamaican recipes among those searching on the Jamaicans.com platform:

1. Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe

2. Jamaican Fried Chicken Recipe

3. Jamaican Cornmeal Porridge Recipe

Jamaican Cornmeal Porridge Recipe

Jamaican Cornmeal Porridge Recipe

4. Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese

5. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

Jamaican Sweet Potato pudding

Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding

6. Corn Beefed & Cabbage Recipe AKA Bully Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage - Bully Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Corn Beefed & Cabbage AKA Bully Beef & Cabbage

6.  Jamaican Fried Dumplings Recipe – Johnny Cakes

Simple Jamaican Fried Dumpling Recipe

Jamaican Fried Dumplings – Johnny Cakes

7. Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe

Jamaican Curried Chicken Recipe

Jamaican Curry Chicken

8. Jamaican Boiled Flour Dumpling Recipe

Jamaican Boiled Flour Dumpling Recipe

Jamaican Boiled Flour Dumpling

9. Jamaican Peanut Punch Recipe

Jamaican Peanut Punch Recipe

Jamaican Peanut Punch

10. Jamaican Curried Shrimp Recipe

Jamaican Curry Shrimp Recipe

Jamaican Curried Shrimp

12. Jamaican Oxtail and Beans Recipe

Oxtail

Oxtails

Photos: Deposit Photo, Xavier Murphy

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like