12 Most Popular Jamaican Recipes for 2022

Jamaican food is loved by people around the world, but it can be difficult to find authentic recipes that truly capture the essence of the country. The Jamaicans.com platform, however, is a well-known source for authentic Jamaican recipes. According to Google Analytics the following are 12 most popular Jamaican recipes among those searching on the Jamaicans.com platform:
1. Jamaican Stew Peas Recipe
2. Jamaican Fried Chicken Recipe
3. Jamaican Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
4. Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese Recipe
5. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe
6. Corn Beefed & Cabbage Recipe AKA Bully Beef & Cabbage
6. Jamaican Fried Dumplings Recipe – Johnny Cakes
7. Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe
8. Jamaican Boiled Flour Dumpling Recipe
9. Jamaican Peanut Punch Recipe
10. Jamaican Curried Shrimp Recipe
12. Jamaican Oxtail and Beans Recipe
Photos: Deposit Photo, Xavier Murphy