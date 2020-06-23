IFC Appoints Jamaican Regional Manager for the Caribbean - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican national, Judith Green, has been appointed as the Regional Manager for the Caribbean by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). A certified chartered accountant, she will be responsible for overseeing operations in the Caribbean encompassing Belize, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago.

“IFC’s role in the Caribbean is important now more than ever and I look forward to working with our long-term partners and forging new relationships to support the development of the region,” said Green.

Based in Kingston, Green is committed to supporting the development of the region through sustainable growth and public-private partnerships. She’ll be managing relationships with donors, private stakeholders, and regional governments. She’ll also be promoting small to medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs.

The new Caribbean regional manager was a senior investment officer for IFC in Jamaica from 2011-2013. Green left to work in Jamaica’s Ministry of Finance and Planning where she was a member of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee heading the government’s Coordination and Implementation Unit. She remained there until 2016.

“Through her leadership, we look forward to continuing our strong track record in the region, serving our clients, and creating new markets and opportunities where they are needed most,” said Gabriel Goldschmidt, IFC Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Green brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the Caribbean to the job, having worked extensively in capital markets, corporate banking, and the Ministry of Finance in Jamaica. She’s held senior managerial positions at RBC Bank Jamaica Limited, Citibank NA Jamaica, and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. in New York.

The IFC is a Washington-based financial institution and a member of the World Bank Group, with a $900 million investment portfolio in the Caribbean. Investments are held in multiple sectors that includes education, financial markets, information and communication technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Photo Source: Facebook