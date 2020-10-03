Jamaica on the List of One of Top 3 Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2020

TripAdvisor, a top travel website, has named Jamaica as one of the Top 3 islands in the Caribbean to visit in 2020. The rankings are based on input from actual travelers to the region. In placing Jamaican among the top three islands for visitors, travelers cited the island’s mix of relaxing beach-focused experiences, its natural beauty, and the numerous environmental and adventure travel offerings. Known as “the land of wood and water,” Jamaica’s forests and other natural wonders make it perfect for bird watching, hiking, water sports, laid-back beach-going. TripAdvisor lists a total of 1,547 things visitors to Jamaican can do, among them trips to Seven Mile Beach, the cliffs at Negril, and the original Mayfield Falls.

Jamaica is an island paradise that also features activities like diving at Blue Hole, rafting on the Martha Brae River, and bobsledding down Mystic Mountain. The excellent food choices include the island’s signature jerk chicken, of course, Jamaica is the home of reggae music, which can be enjoyed at many venues throughout the island. Reggae fans can visit the Bob Marley House and Museum and can sign up for music-centered tours, including a music history tour of Kingston. For those interested in history, there are several fascinating heritage sites, including Trelawny, while Montego Bay offers great snorkeling sites and is one of the premier locations for shopping in the Caribbean. Eco-tours include the Appleton Rum Factory, YS Falls, Black River Safari, and the tour of Luminous Lagoon. The spas of Ocho Rios provide opportunities for luxurious and healthy ways for visitors to reduce their stress levels.

The Dominican Republic was ranked in the Number 1 position by travelers, followed by Cuba in the Number 2 spot. Puerto Rico at Number 4 and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands at Number 5 round out the list of the best places to visit in the Caribbean.

Information and Photo Source: Trip Advisor, Deposit Photo