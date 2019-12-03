Jamaican Beach on List of USA Today Secret Caribbean Beaches

There are 7,000 islands in the Caribbean, according to USA Today, and all have their quota of beaches. Not all beaches are the same, of course, and the sheer number of beaches in the area ensures that everyone will find a beach location that suits them. USA Today has compiled a list of the Top 10 “Secret” beaches in the Caribbean. Some are smaller and off the beaten path, and while they may not have the amenities of beaches regularly visited by tourists, they make up for it by offering miles of pristine sands and waters perfect for surfing, swimming, and splashing about. And a beach in Jamaica is featured on the USA Top Ten Secret Beaches list.

Doctor’s Cave Beach in Jamaica is located on what is known as the “hip strip” in Montego Bay and is quite popular with beachgoers. It dates from 1906 when one of the first bathing clubs in the country was founded, The waters here are warm as a bath all year long, remaining between 78 and 84 degrees F. They are also said to have healing properties that can help with arthritis. The beach is a perfect spot for relaxing, and it is a favorite among locals and well-informed tourists. Because the beach is part of the Montego Bay Marine Park, visitors can avail themselves of numerous water sports. They can also visit a multi-colored underwater environment via snorkeling. Many restaurants and bars are nearby, but many beachgoers choose to picnic on the sand.

The other beaches included on USA Today’s list are Rendezvous Bay Beach in Antigua, Mullet Bay in St. Maarten, Loblolly Bay in the British Virgin Islands, Little Bay Beach in Anguilla, Long Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, Baby Beach in Aruba, Playa Kenepa in Curacao, Point of Sand Beach in Little Cayman and Pigeon Island in Saint Lucia.

