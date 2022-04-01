Jamaican Musicians Damian Marley and Projexx Featured on Grammy-Nominated Best Global Music Album

Jamaicans Damian Marley and Projexx are featured on the album “Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition” by the Nigerian singer WizKid, which has been nominated for a Best Global Music Album Grammy award. Marley is featured on the song “Blessed,” while Projexx, a dancehall and reggae artist from Kingston, Jamaica, performs on the song “True Love.”

Damian Marley is the youngest son of reggae icon Bob Marley is a deejay, singer, and rapper. He was born in 1978 in Kingston, Jamaica, and was two years old when his father died. His mother is Cindy Breakspeare, who was crowned Miss World in 1976. A deejay, singer, and rapper, Marley has been an active performer since he was 13 years old and has won four Grammys. Damian Marley’s nickname of “Junior Gong” derives from Bob Marley’s nickname of “Tuff Gong. Damian Robert Nesta Marley released his first album “Mr. Marley” in 1996 on his father’s Tuff Gong label. His second studio album was “Halfway Tree,” which won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2002. In total, Marley has won four Grammy Awards to date.

The Jamaican artist Projexx is also featured on the “Made in Lagos” album, performing the song “True Love” with Tay Iwa. His musical journey began when he was 12 years old and started writing songs and experimenting with record production in Kingston, Jamaica. He is the son of Lloyd “John” James, a producer, and the grandson of Lloyd “King Jammy” James, a legend in dancehall production. Projexx learned the basics of music by observing their studio sessions. His music reflects his varied life experiences. He traveled between Jamaica and Brenton, Canada, where he lived with his aunt, and he adapted his abilities as he was exposed to new the new lifestyle and culture of Canada. Projexx wants to keep his music diverse and has succeeded in developing what has been called a “genre-less” approach that combines pop, dancehall, and hip-hop. He has said that his biggest challenge in being a recording artist today is being able to maintain his motivation while dealing with the complications of the industry’s hierarchy and general adversities of life.

The Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed from its original date of January 31, 2022, due to concerns about the health and safety of the audience, performers, and support personnel arising from uncertainties about the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Recording Academy and CBS decided to postpone the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show after consultation with city and state authorities, experts in health and safety, the artists’ community, and their many partners. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Photo – Facebook