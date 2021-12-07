Jamaica’s Shenseea Nominated for Multiple Grammys as Recording Academy Rules Change

Due to a change in the rules that govern the Grammy Awards, Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea, 25, has been nominated for Grammy awards for songwriting and performing vocals on the songs “OK OK Part 2” and “Pure Souls,” which are included on Kanye West’s album, “Donda.” West’s album has been nominated in the Album of the Year and Best Rap Album categories. Shenseea’s “OK OK Part 2” reached Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Pure Souls” peaked at Number 52.

Starting in 2021, the rules of the Recording Academy, the entity in charge of the Grammy Awards, stipulate that anyone credited on an album nominated for Album of the Year must receive automatic Grammy nominations as well. These individuals include featured artists, recording engineers, mixers, songwriters, producers, and mastering engineers. In the past, Grammy rules required that these music industry professionals be to be credited if they had 33 percent or more of playing time on an album to receive a Grammy nomination.

Shenseea was born Chinsea Lee in Mandeville, Jamaica, in 1996, to a Jamaican mother and a Korean father. She and her family lived in Harmony Hall in St. Elizabeth and then moved to Kingston when she was three years old. She gained recognition as a singer when she remixed “Loodi” by Vybz Kartel and performed it on a Reggae Sumfest side stage in 2015. She was the winner of the “Young Hot and Hype Artiste” at the Youth View Awards in 2016 and named “Break Out Celebrity of 2016” for her collaboration with Kartel on “Loodi,” which was named “Collaboration of the Year” as well. By 2017, she was performing on the main stage at Sumfest. Collaborating with Vybz Kartel following an international tour, Shenseea released “Secret (Remix)” in 2018.

Among her other collaborations, Shenseea was featured on the song “Right Moves” on the album “Liberation” by Christina Aguilera in 2018. In 2019, she released the hip-hop/dancehall recording “Blessed” with Tyga, and in 2020, she collaborated with the Jamaican record producer Rvssian on a single “IDKW” with the American rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug.

In addition to her successful career as a dancehall artist, she has made many corporate sponsorship deals with companies like Telecom, Firm Flow, Boom, and Pepsi Cola JA. She also tours extensively with her Romeich Entertainment team and continues her work with other musicians.

Shenseea has a son, Rajeiro Lee, who was born in 2015. In 2020, at age four, he entered into an endorsement deal for Babybop Kids Store.

