The Top 13 Jamaican Recipes People in America Were Cooking in 2022

With over 4000 recipes Jamaicans.com allows you to make authentic Jamaican flavors at home. Below are the 13 recipes most requested by Jamaican food lovers in the United States in 2022.

A unique take on the familiar and well-loved chicken dish. To make authentic golden-brown and crunchy Jamaican fried chicken, marinate the chicken for at least two hours in a mix of garlic, ginger, thyme, paprika, salt, and hot pepper, then coat in a batter of flour, baking powder, and cornstarch for an extra crispy treat. [Recipe]

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite dish around the world, and it is a particular favorite in the Caribbean. Jamaican cooks put their own special spin on the recipe for this well-loved comfort food. [Recipe]

In Jamaica, stew peas refer to red “peas,” or kidney beans. This dish combines the peas with stew beef, pig’s tail, and coconut milk. Added flavorings include hot pepper and spices preferred by the cook and result in a hearty dish exceedingly popular in Jamaica. [Recipe]

This rich, hearty, and spicy dish is a favorite of Jamaicans and is the ultimate in Caribbean comfort food. It is inspired by the cuisine of East Indian communities and the style with which they cook chicken and goat meat. Jamaican curries tend to differ from Indian curries in the choice of seasoning, with Jamaicans using more turmeric in the mix. Curries tend to be unique to the cook, so go wild and add tomatoes – or not – or add coconut milk – or not – as you prefer. A perfect choice for an everyday dinner – and kids love it! [Recipe]

A thick dish similar to beef stew. This Jamaican stew combines oxtail with bacon, potatoes, butter beans, tomatoes, scotch bonnet peppers, and uses garlic, thyme, and onions as flavorings. [Recipe]

Cornmeal Porridge is a favorite for breakfast in Jamaica. Easy to make, this creamy and comforting porridge is often the first solid food given to Jamaican babies who are being weaned off the bottle. To eat the porridge in the Jamaican style, dip hard dough bread in the porridge or break up some hard bread and add it to the hot cornmeal disk. [Recipe]

This favorite Sunday-dinner dessert is also known as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle.” Featuring raisins or other dried fruits, this dish can’t be beaten. [Recipe]

A traditional version of the dumpling, and while critics believe that boiled dumplings bring no nutritional value to a meal, no “real Jamaican” meal can be called complete with a few of the savory creations. [Recipe]

A perfect blend of Jamaican rum, cream, and island fruits and spices. This recipe approximates the popular Sangsters Jamaican brand. It is made with sweetened condensed milk, a good Jamaican rum, cream or half-and-half, chocolate syrup, coconut extract, and fresh-brewed coffee. [Recipe]

In Jamaica, “bully beef” is canned corned beef, and on the island, Jamaican cooks have transformed it into the spicy and satisfying meal favored throughout the country. As it is quick and easy to make, Bully Beef is a staple during hurricane season. [Recipe]

While most people think of dumplings as being steamed or boiled, Jamaicans offer a fried version. It is believed that the fried dumplings were the original “journey cakes” – later known as “johnnycakes – that travelers in the old days took with them when they embarked on long journeys. [Recipe]

12 . Jamaican Jerk Ribs Recipe

You are going to love Jamaican Jerk Pork Ribs. They are a fantastic alternative to BBQ ribs and very easy to make. [Recipe]

13 . Jerk Pork Recipe

Pork shoulder marinated in Jerk Sauce and cooked to perfection. Jerk Pork is best when grilled over branches of pimento (allspice) wood, but tasty even when cooked over charcoal. [Recipe]

