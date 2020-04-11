Watch The COVID-19 Telethon “Jamaica, Together We Stand” on Jamaicans.com 3pm Eastern Standard Time

The #TogetherWeStandAgainstCOVID19 initiative presents a grand opportunity for everyone, everywhere to help support the Ministry of Health and Wellness to detect and respond to the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica. Tune in on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

Telethon Participants

Among those joining in the Telethon on Sunday in endorsement and/or performance will be: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, Buju Banton, Koffee, Omi, Julian Marley, Spice, Cat Coore of Third World, Marcia Griffiths, Richie Stephens, Ding Dong, Chris Martin, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Kukudoo, Lubert Levy, Rondell Positive, Sista Pat, Candy Isaacs, and others.

​Why a COVID-19 Fund?

The Government of Jamaica has embarked on a strategic program to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The #TogetherWeStand Campaign

The Together We Stand Global Alliance under the distinguished patronage of The Honorable Olivia Babsy Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports is targeting to raise US$10.5 million to help Jamaica fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

What you can do to help in this fight?

You can donate whatever you can to the Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand Fund online or over the phone at toll free number +1 (866) 228-8393 and encourage your friends and family at home and abroad to do the same.

How will your donation be used?

Your donation will go towards the purchasing of personal protective equipment for healthcare and frontline workers, testing kits and treatment as they become available.

Via Check

1520 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, 20036

Online

Make a tax-deductible donation‏.

PayPal

Square – Donate

Stripe – Donate

WebApp – Donate

Donate in Jamaica

PayMaster Online – Donate

Over the Phone

It’s easy to donate offline too.

Toll Free (US, Canada): +1 (866) 228-8393 UK & Europe: +44 808 189-6147

​Local Toll Free/Phone (Jamaica): (876) 960-9632-5 (876) 550-1754 (WhatsApp) Toll Free: 1-888-729-2455