Richie Spice, Grange call for worldwide support for Covid-19 Telethon “Jamaica, Together We Stand”

He has graced stages all over the world; delighting tens of thousands of fans.

But the proudest moment of reggae crooner Richie Spice’s career may just come this Sunday, April 12, when he appears on the Covid-19 Telethon “Jamaica, Together We Stand”, being staged to raise $US10.5 million to aid in Jamaica’s response to the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic.

The title track from his upcoming album, “Together We Stand”, has been chosen as the theme song for the Telethon. The decision has Richie Spice bursting with pride.

“This is such a great feeling. It’s the kind of feeling you want to have when you are facing such as a crisis as this Coronavirus monster. While I am deeply honoured and happy that this song is pushing the message behind the Telethon, I can’t help but express deep concern for what is going on. It dawned on me that when I had been singing about the world being in crisis for many years, that this is the manifestation of it; we are living through it now. The prophecy is fulfilling. But we will learn important lessons from this and if we stand together, we will overcome.”

The Telethon is scheduled to begin at 3pm Eastern Standard Time and run for six hours. It will be broadcast live by Television Jamaica and other local broadcasters, with the stream going worldwide across online platforms to the Jamaican Diaspora and to the world. It will be a mixture of endorsements and live performances from music and sports stars from Jamaica and other countries.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Honourable Olivia Grange said the Telethon is “the perfect platform for Jamaica to help itself overcome the crisis, using the strength of our cultural heritage to inspire our own people and the rest of the world.

“Countries are engaged in this Coronavirus battle at the moment. We express solidarity with them. We pray for those around the world who have been infected that they may recover completely. We continue to think about those who have lost loved ones, and those who are at the highest risk, including our seniors, and our frontline healthcare workers.

Our Reggae music has been a balm in troubled times and it my greatest wish that this Telethon, featuring some of Jamaica’s best music ambassadors, will bring hope to everyone who will be able to watch all six hours online.”

In the song Richie Spice sings the powerful, prophetic line “Spreading germs like Pharisees, oh I wish this war would cease.”

Interestingly, the song was written well before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Among those joining in the Telethon on Sunday in endorsement and/or performance will be: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, Buju Banton, Koffee, Omi, Julian Marley, Spice, Cat Coore of Third World, Marcia Griffiths, Richie Stephens, Ding Dong, Chris Martin, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Kukudoo, Lubert Levy, Rondell Positive, Sista Pat, Candy Isaacs, and others.

Richie Spice had some parting words of encouragement for the people of Jamaica, particularly frontline workers and those suffering from the effects of the virus: “We just have to hope and pray that it is cleared up soon so that people can get on with their lives. We as a people are asking Jamaicans at home, in the Diaspora and others all over the world for their support on Sunday and we know that they will be inspired. To our frontline workers, I am encouraging them to stay strong and focused and be safe. We need to protect them.”

For more information on the Telethon and how you can donate please visit www.jatogetherwestand.com.