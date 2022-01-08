12 Most Popular Jamaican Recipes for 2021

There is no denying the love that people around the world have for Jamaican food but finding authentic recipes that reflect the “real” Jamaica can be hard to find. Luckily, Jamaicans.com is a known source for the real thing. Here are the 12 most-searched-for Jamaican recipes on the site, according to Google Analytics.

1. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding

This favorite Sunday-dinner dessert is also known as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle.” Featuring raisins or other dried fruits, this dish can’t be beaten. [Recipe]

2. Jamaican Curry Chicken

A favorite with locals, this hearty recipe offers the spicy, rich island flavor you’ve been looking for. [Recipe]

3. Cornmeal Porridge

Another favorite with Jamaicans, it inspires fond memories of childhood breakfasts. Easy to make, this is often the first solid food given to Jamaican babies, and no one forgets its delicious and creamy goodness. [Recipe]

4. Jamaican Fried Chicken

This dish is one of a kind. Authentic Jamaican fried chicken features that special mix of seasonings that keeps diners coming back for more. [Recipe]

5. Jamaican Stew Peas

A somewhat misleading name for this dish of red “peas,” which is what red kidney beans are called in Jamaica, combined with stew beef, pig’s tail, coconut milk, hot peppers, and spices. [Recipe]

6. Jamaican Fried Dumplings

While most people think of dumplings as being steamed or boiled, this unique Jamaican take on the humble dumpling is worth a try. It is believed that the fried dumpling was once called a “journey cake” in reference to the fact that travelers took the dumplings with them on long trips. [Recipe]

7. Jamaican Boiled Dumplings

A homey touch to any meal. In fact, no Jamaican meal can really be called authentic without a side of these dumplings. [Recipe]

8. Jamaican Curry Shrimp

A recipe that is easy to make and assured to be a favorite with diners. It can be made in under half an hour and offers the true flavor of the island. [Recipe]

9. Jamaican Macaroni and Cheese

As with everything else, Jamaicans have produced their own approach to the venerable comfort food, mac ‘n’ cheese, a dish beloved around the world. Every Jamaican cook puts his or her own spin on the dish, which is an island staple. [Recipe]

10. Jamaican Oxtail and Beans

A hearty slow-cooked dish that features beef, bacon, potatoes, and butter beans simmered together to create a thick and savory stew. [Recipe]

11. Jamaican Bully Beef

In Jamaica, “bully beef” is canned corned beef, and on the island, Jamaican cooks have transformed it into the spicy and satisfying meal favored throughout the country. As it is quick and easy to make, Bully Beef is a staple during hurricane season. [Recipe]

12. Hominy Porridge

Another dish that triggers nostalgic memories of growing up in Jamaica. This hearty favorite is a terrific way to start the day.[Recipe]

