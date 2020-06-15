43 Reggae Protest Songs for Your Black Lives Matter Playlist - Jamaicans.com

Reggae music has always been at the forefront of protest music for social justice and racial equality. “Get Up Stand Up” by Bob Marley is one of the first songs that may come to mind when you think of reggae protest songs however there are many others. Here are 43 Reggae Protest Songs to your Black Lives Matter playlist.
- Black Pride – Kofi
- African Tears – Peter Hunnigale
- Heathen – Coco Tea
- Protect Us Jah – Morgan Heritage
- I am Vex – Garnett Silk
- Fundamental Principles of Life – Nereus Joseph
- Bodyguard- Steel Pulse
- Klu Klux Klan- Steel Pulse
- Declaration of Rights – Mighty Diamond
- Can You – Brian & Tony Gold
- War – Bob Marley
- Arise Blackman – Peter Tosh
- 400 Years – Peter Tosh
- Equal Rights – Peter Tosh
- Them Haffi Get a Beaten – Peter Tosh
- Get Up Stand Up – Peter Tosh
- Crisis – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- So Much Trouble in the World – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Revolution – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Revolution – Lloyd Brown
- Guiltiness – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Hammer – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Road Block) – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Another Song – Lloyd Brown
- We Need a Revolution – Lloyd Brown
- Choice of Colour – The Heptones
- Fire Burning – Bob Andy
- Unchained – Bob Andy
- Malcolm X – Dennis Brown
- Black Man Hear Cries out – Junior Delgado
- Murderer – Buju Banton
- Come Down Father – Beres Hammond
- Black Man Live Up – Vivian Jones
- Black Man’s Paradise – Morgan Heritage
- Cry of My People – Garnett Silk
- I Can’t Breathe – Kabaka Pyramid
- I Can’t Breathe – Queen Ifrica
- Truths & Rights – Protoje & Mortimor
- Camera Show – Protoje
- Slave Mill – Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley
- Just a Little Peace – Peter Hunnigale
- Do You Pray – Beres Hammond
- The Jury – Scion Success
About the Author
Steve James is a Freelance photographer/journalist, podcaster, and radio host of Real Rock on Newstalk93m in Jamaica. Steve was a radio announcer on Bess FM in Jamaica. His images have appeared in Jamaicans.com, The Jamaican Gleaner, Jamaican Star, Buzzz Magazine, The Jamaica Observer, Echoes Magazine (London) CD covers. He has done work with the BBC and wrote a contributing column for Echoes Magazine (formerly Black Echoes) for a number of years.
Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash