43 Reggae Protest Songs for Your Black Lives Matter Playlist - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican Music

43 Reggae Protest Songs for Your Black Lives Matter Playlist

37 mins ago
by Steve James

Reggae music has always been at the forefront of protest music for social justice and racial equality. “Get Up Stand Up” by Bob Marley is one of the first songs that may come to mind when you think of reggae protest songs however there are many others. Here are 43 Reggae Protest Songs to your Black Lives Matter playlist.

  1. Black Pride – Kofi
  2. African Tears – Peter Hunnigale
  3. Heathen – Coco Tea
  4. Protect Us Jah – Morgan Heritage
  5. I am Vex – Garnett Silk
  6. Fundamental Principles of Life – Nereus Joseph
  7. Bodyguard- Steel Pulse
  8. Klu Klux Klan- Steel Pulse
  9. Declaration of Rights – Mighty Diamond
  10. Can You – Brian & Tony Gold
  11. War – Bob Marley
  12. Arise Blackman – Peter Tosh
  13. 400 Years – Peter Tosh
  14. Equal Rights – Peter Tosh
  15. Them Haffi Get a Beaten – Peter Tosh
  16. Get Up Stand Up – Peter Tosh
  17. Crisis – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  18. So Much Trouble in the World – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  19. Revolution – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  20. Revolution – Lloyd Brown
  21. Guiltiness – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  22. Hammer – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  23. Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Road Block) – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  24. Another Song – Lloyd Brown
  25. We Need a Revolution – Lloyd Brown
  26. Choice of Colour – The Heptones
  27. Fire Burning – Bob Andy
  28. Unchained – Bob Andy
  29. Malcolm X – Dennis Brown
  30. Black Man Hear Cries out – Junior Delgado
  31. Murderer – Buju Banton
  32. Come Down Father – Beres Hammond
  33. Black Man Live Up – Vivian Jones
  34. Black Man’s Paradise – Morgan Heritage
  35. Cry of My People – Garnett Silk
  36. I Can’t Breathe – Kabaka Pyramid
  37. I Can’t Breathe – Queen Ifrica
  38. Truths & Rights – Protoje & Mortimor
  39. Camera Show – Protoje
  40. Slave Mill – Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley
  41. Just a Little Peace – Peter Hunnigale
  42. Do You Pray – Beres Hammond
  43. The Jury – Scion Success

About the Author
Steve James is a Freelance photographer/journalist, podcaster, and radio host of Real Rock on Newstalk93m in Jamaica. Steve was a radio announcer on Bess FM in Jamaica. His images have appeared in Jamaicans.com, The Jamaican Gleaner, Jamaican Star, Buzzz Magazine, The Jamaica Observer, Echoes Magazine (London) CD covers. He has done work with the BBC and wrote a contributing column for Echoes Magazine (formerly Black Echoes) for a number of years.

Photo by Maria Oswalt on Unsplash

Steve James

